Megan Rapinoe Says She Was Told ‘Women Do Not Deserve To Be Paid Equally’ In USWNT Deposition

Megan Rapinoe at the 2019 World Cup.

AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File

Topline: The U.S. women’s national team is asking for over $66 million in damages as part of their gender discrimination suit against the U.S. Soccer Federation, with previously unpublished depositions along with collective bargaining agreements of the men’s and women’s teams appearing in a Thursday court filing.

Crucial quote: “In every instance for a friendly or competitive match, the women players were offered less pay [than] that their male counterparts. This is the very definition of gender discrimination, and of course the players rejected it,” Molly Levinson, a spokesperson for the plaintiffs, told the AP.

Chief critic: The union representing the U.S. men’s team. On February 14, the union issued a statement saying the women’s pay should be “tripled,” and accused U.S. Soccer of continuing “to discriminate against the women in their wages and working conditions.”

Key background: The suit, alleging U.S. Soccer engaged in “institutionalized gender discrimination,” was filed by 28 women’s players in March 2019. At its heart are the collective bargaining agreements struck with U.S. Soccer by each team. The women’s agreement guarantees a six-figure salary for each player, regardless of how much game time they get on the field, and guarantees that salary regardless of injury time, along with free medical insurance, paid parental leave, paid childcare assistance and severance benefits, according to ESPN. U.S. Soccer has said the work done by the men’s and women’s teams are different, and “the law does not guarantee identical pay to men and women who perform different work in different jobs.”

What to watch for: Next steps in the case. As part of Thursday’s court filing, U.S. Soccer filed to have the lawsuit dismissed. A trial is scheduled to start May 5.