Megan Thee Stallion’s Long-Awaited Debut Album ‘Suga’ Is Here, Against Her Label’s Wishes

The astral rise of rapper Megan Thee Stallion has been impossible to miss, and even more impossible to look away from. After the release of her acclaimed debut mixtape Fever last spring, the H-Town hottie has been busy crisscrossing the country for headlining performances, collaborating with one of the most successful women rappers in hip-hop history, signing a management deal with Roc Nation Entertainment, and, of course, recording and releasing new music.

When Megan announced the release of her debut album Suga, record label 1501 Certified Entertainment was quick to try preventing its release after a short but contentious legal battle over the last week. Still, a Harris County, Texas district judge granted Megan permission to proceed with the album’s release today, much to the chagrin of 1501 founder Carl Crawford.

After delivering near-perfect projects with her Tina Snow EP and Fever mixtape, Megan has faced mounting pressure to deliver a debut album that matches their level of versatility and lyrical skill. Suga, like Tina Snow, introduces a new alter ego whom Megan uses as a vehicle for performance characterization; Suga, in her own words, is “besties with Tina Snow,” and made her onscreen debut in the music video for lead single “B.I.T.C.H.,” also revealed today.

In nine short tracks, Suga aims to establish Suga the character (and, by extension, Megan herself) as a versatile artist able to rap over a heavy trap beat just as easily as she can deliver R&B-like vocals. On album opener “Ain’t Equal” and the vicious “Captain Hook,” Megan shows that her ability to spit bars at a breakneck pace hasn’t gone anywhere; on subdued tracks like “Crying In The Car” and Gunna collab “Stop Playing,” she flexes her vocal chops with some help from AutoTune. Despite Suga’s more melodic direction, Megan is showing little indication of making a hard tack towards mainstream pop like femcee forebear Nicki Minaj did with her debut LP, instead opting to demonstrate her rap skills in conjunction with other, new musical tendencies.

By the end of the album’s run, it’s clear that Suga achieves what it set out to do: present a version of Megan Thee Stallion that goes beyond just rap, and establish her as an artist whose next move no can predict—nor should they. At just nine tracks, however (and with only a handful being over three minutes), something about Suga still feels incomplete, as if there’s a second part to the album missing from the final tracklist. Maybe there is, and its release is all a part of Suga and Tina Snow’s master plan.

