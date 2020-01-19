Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Swiftly Out: ‘Sussexit’ Is Now In Play

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will officially start their redefined … [+] roles in the spring.

The expediency of the process to relieve the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their roles as senior members of the royal family has been exemplary and in keeping with this epoch of speed and disruption in all aspects of life.

It took barely more than a week from their sudden, surprising and explosive announcement that they wanted greater independence from royal life and to “carve out a progressive new role” — which threw the British press and then the global and social media into paroxysms of breathless headlines, speculation and commentary — to the official statement from the family made public late Saturday “releasing” them from duty.

In a streamlined, efficient manner that could serve as an institutional model of crisis management, the family gave the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ,@sussexroyal, what they were asking for, and more: They’ll no longer bear their Royal Highness titles; they’ll refund the controversial £2.4 million in taxpayers money that financed the remodel of their Frogmore cottage home in Windsor and they’re relinquishing their roles as senior member of the royal family.

The queen declared the redefining of roles a “constructive and supportive way forward” that permits Harry and Meghan to build “a happy and peaceful new life.”

Royal experts opinion is that with the new arrangement the couple will lose more than what they originally have planned for their “hybrid” new life.

Merchandise featuring Harry and Meghan is now on sale after they announced that they are to step … [+] back from their senior Royal roles and are planning on splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

The Sussexes’ drama unfolded so fast that probably we’ll have to endure much media analysis and commentary trying to place their “Sussexit” into the framework of the turmoil roiling Brexiting Britain these days and particularly in royal context: the traditional, conservative institution represented by the queen and her successors versus the progressive, cosmopolitan, social media-oriented and fast-evolving world represented by Meghan and Harry.

“Prince Harry and Meghan’s defenders see a multiracial, trans-Atlantic family seeking refuge from a vindictive press and the hidebound traditions of royal life. Critics see a self-indulgent pair who want the perks of royalty without its responsibilities, forsaking queen and country for the stardust of Hollywood,” writes the New York Times.

In that context, the speed with which their campaign to initiate a ‘Sussexroyal’ brand to promote and commercialize in their independent life is of a piece with the transformations we see throughout the world — as well as the consequences that disrupt the economic, social and institutional orders including, in this case, the British monarchy.

It has been fewer than two years since Meghan and Harry were married and launched their unusual fairytale of the world’s most eligible prince marrying a commoner — and not just any commoner but an intelligent, self-made professional woman who, with her racial heritage, autonomy, independence, feminism and activism represents a world changing fast.

Meghan has received more critical treatment than the Duchess of Cambridge. She got more than twice … [+] as many negative headlines between May 2018 and mid January 2019.

From the couple’s wedding ceremony with a gospel choir singing “Stand by Me” and the fervent sermon by the Bishop Michael Curry of Chicago quoting Martin Luther King Jr., it was clear that an outsider had come to shake up the centuries-old institution and that Meghan was a far cry from Cinderella.

Her Harry is no “Prince Charming.” He’s a self-admitted emotionally wounded man in part due to the tragic early death of his superstar mother, Princess Diana, and who has always struggled to adjust to the constraints of life in the royal bubble and the privacy-hounding, invasive and relentless British media.

Such media treatment of Meghan, replete with often-overt racist overtones, negative spin on many of her decisions and actions and pretentious speculation added weight to his growing discontent.

“The duchess was miserable in her new life and barely speaking to her in-laws,” reports the New York Times. “The couple’s relations with the press, which had started out well, quickly turned sour. The papers criticized them for flying on private jets and restricting access to their newborn, Archie.”

It has been documented that the tabloids covered Meghan far more negatively than Kate Middleton, Prince William’s wife.

A Guardian analysis published Sunday supports claims that the Duchess of Sussex received more critical treatment than the Duchess of Cambridge. She, in fact, got more than twice as many negative as positive headlines between May 2018 and mid January 2019.

“The analysis – which appears to support Meghan’s argument that she has faced highly critical treatment in the British press – found that of the 843 articles in 14 print newspapers since mid-May 2018, 43% were negative. Just 20% of the articles were positive, with the remaining 36% remaining neutral,” the newspaper reports.

“The statistical disparity in how the press treat the two duchesses echoes a Buzzfeed article which showed major differences in sentiment towards the two women on equivalent topics, ranging from their love for avocados to their tendency to put their hands on their bumps during pregnancy. It corroborates research by digital consumer intelligence company Brandwatch, which found that of 29,000 tabloid and broadsheet items online about the Duchess of Sussex in 2019, 21,000 were negative – or 72%.”

So in a mere 20 months, Meghan and Harry went from “living happily ever after” to feeling constrained by their lack of privacy, relentless exposure and mistreatment of the press — and concluding they would no longer accept the situation.

On January 8, they announced, without prior consultation with the queen, that they had decided to step back from their senior roles, would seek financial independence and carve a new life between Britain and North America. “The statement,” claims the Guardian, “came after months of conversations between the couple and their relatives about their unhappiness at raising their eight-month-old son, Archie, in the public spotlight.”

The answer, once the surprise and hurt were set aside, was swift and forceful after a family summit: From an unspecified date next summer, the Sussexes will “step back” from royal duties, Harry will field no further official military appointments and they will no longer receive a share of the sovereign £82.2 million annual grant disbursed to the royal family by the Treasury.

They will remain patrons of various charities and causes such as the Invictus Games for disabled military veterans that Harry created in 2014. While they will lose their coveted HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) status, Harry will continue to be a prince, which will allow them to return to active royal duties if they were to change their minds in the future.

This is the queen’s full statement:

“Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.

“I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.

“I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.

“It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”

And this is Buckingham Palace’s official statement:

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.

“As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for royal duties.

“With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.

“The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home.

“Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of security arrangements. There are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly-funded security.

“This new model will take effect in the spring of 2020.”

The Sussexes expressed their “deepest thanks” to the Queen last night and said they “now plan to balance our time between the UK and North America.”

