Meghan Trainor Stuns On New Album ‘Treat Myself’

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 16: Meghan Trainor attends The Voice UK 2019 photocall at The Soho Hotel … [+] on December 16, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It’s a new year, and there’s a new motto for Meghan Trainor. After three solid years since the release of Thank You, the singer-songwriter’s Treat Myself has officially arrived today (January 31st). The 15-track album includes features from Mike Sabath, Lennon Stella, Sasha Sloan, AJ Mitchell, The Pussycat Dolls and Nicki Minaj.

The record’s modern take to Trainor’s previous music is a fresh and catchy way of captivating audiences. The production level is brought to new highs thanks to tracks like “Babygirl,” “Blink” and “Evil Twin.” Overall, the intricacy of instruments, sounds, beats, lyrics and production all received superior treatments.

The opener of the album, “Wave” with Mike Sabath, begins subtly until it builds up to a climax and ruptures into intense beats — introducing the artist’s mod take of her original sound. Sabath takes over in the song to spit some soulful rhymes, and the electrifying tune bows out to the subsequent song on the project.

Transitioning into the Nicki Minaj-assisted track, “Nice to Meet Ya” serves some rapid beats, making it difficult for anyone not to be hyped upon first hearing it. Minaj’s verse is a strong reminder why the rapper is such a potent presence in the music industry. The two ladies offset each other flawlessly, ultimately creating the perfect dance anthem.

One of the funkiest songs on the record is “Funk,” appropriately named considering its old-school beat and soulful vibes. Between the slow down chants and claps to the instrumental details like the saxophone, this groovy tune is literally the epitome of a bop. As this song closes, “Babygirl” takes the stage only to start with an EDM flair. The back-and-forth between the slow and fast paces create contrasting sounds for the listener, resulting in this sort of musical divergence that is beyond captivating.

While the first few tracks started on a high note, she slows down the album midway through with the following tracks: “Workin’ On It,” “Ashes” and “Here to Stay.”

Eventually as she nears the end, she picks the tone up again with “Genetics” featuring Pussycat Dolls and “Evil Twin.” “Evil Twin” is the most reminiscent of her previous songs, and explores the side of herself that doesn’t make the brightest decisions. It’s definitely a must-listen to song from the LP!

The genre-fusing album is a spectacular showcase of Trainor’s talent, lyricism and overall range. This project was worth the wait, and it’s also worth the listen. Do yourself a favor and treat yourself, as evidently the singer is treating herself — and it shows in her recent music.

