Megxit Aftershocks, Vol. II: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Confirm Surrender Of The “Sussex Royal” Brand, But No Matter, California Beckons

They’ll Be Doing More Of This Stuff: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Youth Employment Services … [+] Hub in Tembisa township, Johannesburg, last October. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP) (Photo by MICHELE SPATARI/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Anybody thinking that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not engaged in a long and colorful battle to establish their new lives would be well advised to take a close look at the statement the couple issued late on February 21 confirming the widely leaked fact that they would be deleting any ”royal” reference in their trademarked “Sussex Royal” brand and their foundation at the end of March. As we know, they go forward from the agreed-upon March 31 date officially stripped of royal duties.

Issued by a spokeswoman for the couple late Friday, just a shade past the end of the week’s news cycle as the packs of Fleet Street’s coursing dogs responsible for royal coverage would have been baying for their drink, the masterfully understated missive caused, first, a predictable tabloid scramble. Presumably the beleaguered royal-beat correspondents who declined to return to the office were forced to file by thumb on their phones from the pub.

In fact, the statement was issued by the couple in response to the prior press scramble dissecting the Queen’s and Charles’ hands in the decision. But, like every other detail in the new lives-in-the-making of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, their statement begs further study. Here it is in full:

“While the Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK Government rules surrounding use of the word Royal, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use “SussexRoyal” in any territory post-spring 2020.”

Elegant, quiet, and factual as the two sentences are, they give nothing away, pointedly do not mention the Queen, and they place the onus of the change regarding the word “royal” squarely on their desire to adhere to “UK Government rules.” And yet, the statement also packs along a whiff of exasperation, as in: Yes, thank you, we’re in the middle of figuring all this out, now could you just please — please — give us a minute to do that?

It’s wholly understandable. Every syllable uttered by or in the name of Harry and Meghan Markle, every jot and tittle of movement, every meeting, every plane flight and taxi ride, and, whenever possible, each dog walk with the baby is tracked to the millimeter and piled onto the bonfire of the Harry narrative. Breaking: Harry went to pick up some groceries the other day, by himself. Breaking: Meghan “could” be pregnant again, since she’s made a couple of telltale — in the minds of the editors churning over this — nesting moves. Maybe she is, maybe she isn’t, but the point is that the quotidian is impossible for Harry and Ms. Markle. Their “quotidian” is tomorrow’s banner head.

Such microscopic levels of attention can be wearying, but in unfettered “North American” terms — meaning, in Hollywood and its attendant industries, in publishing, and in the larger world of business and academia — it means one thing: Robust, unending marketability. Ms. Markle is a Los Angeles native who grew up on the stage sets of television series. It’s obviously upon the American West Coast that the couple has set their sights. While Britain sits shiva over the fact of Harry’s future absence at the Trooping of the Colour, the rest of the world is scrambling to get a piece of the future civilian-ized Sussex action. Which bodes to be big.

Pie-in-the-sky estimates of what the couple could be “worth” range well into the hundreds of millions when they get things up and running — that despite the fact that nothing, no engine of cash, has, actually been set up other than the presumed one-off speaking fee for Harry at the JP Morgan Alternative Investment Summit in Miami. The tenuous financial inferences are, rather, being run on a gauge of one salutary American commodity, namely, star wattage. Around this couple, on the North American continent, that wattage has only intensified in lockstep with the popular reading that, however it was done, the couple’s exit from royal duties has been, in essence, an act of “defiance” of the Royal Family. Royals are pretty much stuck being royal. Like the king on the chessboard, they only move one square at a time. Put another way, Harry’s wattage only increases with abdication, as his relative freedom to move grows.

It’s for these reasons that, when asked in mid-January, ten days after the January 7 Instagram drop, whether he’d be interested in working with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Netflix chief content boss Ted Sarandos uttered the nonchalant but very telling encomium, “Sure, why not, who wouldn’t be?”

To spell out what’s being said by Mr. Sarandos — the man most responsible for the truckloads of Oscars and other awards routinely hauled in by his firm’s products — we could sum it up this way: The tremendously attractive Sussexes have landed more or less in America’s lap. Right now. They’ve rebelled against his staid family, they’re looking to emigrate, and they have some ideas they want to get off the ground. In short, however unrelentingly British Harry is, and he is that, his is the emblematic American story of an arrival into a sort of freedom-to-be — the essence of which is even engraved at the traditional entrance to the country, on the Statue of Liberty.

And as Ted Sarandos and many other studio heads know, we’ve got people who can leverage that sort of narrative better than anybody in the world.

