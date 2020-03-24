Metal Prices Boosted By A South African Move To Close Its Mines

A major “outage” event, the closure of South Africa’s big mining industry for 21 days as a precautionary measure to stave off the spread of the coronavirus, is expected to flow into the prices of a wide range of minerals and metals.

Platinum, is likely to benefit most from the shock decision which coincides with the South Africa Government announcing a nationwide lock-down designed to restrict movement of people.

Last year, South African supplied an estimated 75% of the world’s platinum and 40% of its sister metal, palladium. It is also a major producer of iron ore, coal, manganese titanium minerals, gold, and a range of other industrial commodities.

The lights are going out for 21 days in South Africa’s globally important mining industry. … [+] Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

© 2017 Bloomberg Finance LP

South Africa Follows Peru

While too early to measure the effect of South Africa’s mine closure decision it is the second important source of metals to close its industry, following a lead set by Peru last week.

Losing some raw material from the global market might not have an immediate effect on prices, especially as industrial production slows under the weight of factory and border closures.

But a protracted closure of mines could deliver a surprise boost to prices and benefit countries able to keep their mines open with Australia and Canada two potential beneficiaries thanks to the extensive automation of their mining industries which have cut employment numbers permitting them to operate a relatively small workforce, unlike labor intensive African mines.

Brazil’s Outage Started The Iron Ore Boom

A sample of what a major outage event can do to commodity prices occurred last year when Brazil was forced to curtail shipments of iron ore after two dams holding back mine residue (tailings) collapsed, killing a large number of people.

Underground drills will be silent for three weeks in South Africa. Photographer: Waldo … [+] Swiegers/Bloomberg

© 2017 Bloomberg Finance LP

The effect of losing a large portion of Brazil’s iron ore exports helped keep the price of the steel-making higher for longer, with a second outage-event, a major storm off the Australian coast which closed ports adding to the iron ore shortage.

Iron ore could once again be a winner from events in South Africa because it is one of the world’s major iron ore exporters and it remains a commodity in demand as China slowly resumes normal manufacturing operations after its coronavirus shutdown.

All of Australia’s iron ore exporters saw their share prices gain ground today, though the moves were modest and came after a period of heavy selling.

The “Defiant Bulks”

Interest in bulk commodities, a group that includes iron ore, coal and manganese, has remained high even as the rest of the commodity complex has sagged in line with the worldwide slowdown.

Though iron ore has been widely tipped for the past 12-months to fall back to around $55 a ton it remains around $88/t fulfilling a surprise role as a safe haven for investors along with an even more surprising success, metallurgical (steel-making) coal which has risen by 17% this year to around $165/t.

Until now the driving force behind the iron ore and metallurgical coal sectors has been the stronger-than-expected demand for steel in China which is stimulating the construction sector of its economy after the coronavirus slowdown.

Australian iron ore shippers, seen here at the country’s biggest port, Port Hedland in Western … [+] Australia, could be winners from South Africa’s decision to close its mining industry. Photographer: Sergio Dionisio/Bloomberg

Â © 2013 Bloomberg Finance LP

Closing South Africa’s mines could add a supply boost to what has been demand drive keeping iron ore and coal higher for longer.

Morgan Stanley, an investment bank, yesterday described iron ore and metallurgical coal as “defiant bulks” which had emerged as relative out-performers amidst the weaker commodity sell-off.

“The two main steel ingredients have become safe havens as China’s blast furnaces kept running while both have also been supported by supply-side issues,” Morgan Stanley said.

The bank said it expected a gradual move to lower prices later in 2020, but that was before South Africa announced the closure of its mining industry.

Source