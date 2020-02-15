Microsoft Acknowledges Serious Windows 10 Update Bug That Removes Your Files And Profile

Are you booting up your Windows 10 machine and discovering you can’t log in to your profile? It appears you’re not alone. Reports are increasing across Twitter and Microsoft forums that following the most recent Patch Tuesday update (KB4532693), users are complaining that their profiles and desktop files are missing, and that custom icons and wallpaper have all been reset to their default state.

The post below encapsulates the struggle many Windows 10 users are experiencing following the latest cumulative update:

Every time my PC updates my desktop wallpaper goes back to default, and all saved icons, favorites, passwords, etc are gone. Every. Single. Time. This is getting tiring and I’m losing so much time at work saving my icons again, paswords, etc. What is going on? It’s almost as if the computer is set back to default after every update. Please help. I’ve tried quite a few things to fix and no luck. Telattt via Microsoft Answers forum

What’s really going on here? Is your profile deleted? Is your personal desktop and profile data actually toast? No, but they’ve been quite inconveniently “relocated.”

This user on the Microsoft Answers community may have discovered what’s happening, writing that their files “had all moved on to another folder in the c drive ending in .000.”

In other words, the latest update is forcing you to log in to a temporary profile, and your profile data has been renamed.

3 Possible Solutions

The generally accepted solution to this problem is browsing to the C:\Users folder with Explorer and checking for a folder named “.000” or “.bak.” Once you’ve tracked it down you can create a new Administrator account, log in to that account, then copy the folders and files back where they belong (Documents, Pictures, Music, Desktop, etc).

Bleeping Computer, however, is also reporting that several readers resolved the issue by rebooting “several times” or just uninstalling the troublesome KB4532693 update. The site also states Microsoft is aware of the issue and is investigating.

There’s nothing to accurately gauge how widespread this missing profile bug is, but the issue itself is nothing new. Based on a cursory search, it’s recurring problem that’s been popping up for years.

If you recently upgraded from Windows 7 to 10, sorry about this; it’s just par for the course.

