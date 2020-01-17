Home Technology Microsoft Issues Serious Windows 10 Upgrade Warning
written by Forbes January 17, 2020
Windows 10 continues to be a buggy mess, but its big secret is it remains a free-to-upgrade mess. And now Microsoft has warned 200M users this upgrade is essential, and you need to listen. 

Microsoft has issued full-screen Windows 10 upgrade warnings to every Windows 7 user worldwide.

Picked up by the ever-alert Windows Latest, Microsoft has started sending strongly worded, full screen upgrade warnings to all Windows 7 Home Basic, Home Premium, Professional or Ultimate users. According to best calculations, that equates to approximately 200M users worldwide:

“Your Windows PC is out of support,” states Microsoft’s full-screen alert. “As of January 14, 2020 support for Windows 7 has come to an end. Your PC is [now] more vulnerable to viruses and malware due to: No security updates, No Software updates, No tech support. Microsoft strongly recommends using Windows 10 on a new PC for the latest security features and protection against malicious software.” 

It’s a stark, and potentially expensive, warning from Microsoft but it isn’t hyperbole. These threats are very real and the lack of any future updates mean Windows 7 is now the number one target for hackers worldwide because they know the holes they find will not be patched.

Microsoft’s full-screen Windows 10 upgrade warning is now being shown to hundreds of millions of … [+] Windows 7 users worldwide

I fully sympathise with anyone who loves Windows 7, but it is no longer a safe place to store your data. Here are some of the best laptop deals available right now: 

If you can’t afford a new laptop, however, the good news is all Windows 7 users with a genuine licence key can still upgrade to Windows 10 for free. This despite Microsoft claiming free upgrades ended over three years ago and charging prices starting from $139. Here’s a guide showing how you do it.

In the meantime, Microsoft has promised to make fundamental changes to improve Windows 10 updates and some of those improvements are rolling out now. I can’t promise you trouble-free time on Windows 10, but I can promise you’ll be a lot safer. 

More On Forbes

How To Upgrade To Windows 10 For ‘Free’ In 2020

Windows 10 Update Breaks File Explorer For Some, Anger Ensues [Updated]

Microsoft Confirms Essential Windows 10 Optional Upgrade Changes

