Microsoft Issues Warning For Millions Of Windows 10 Users

Microsoft continues to secretly offer Windows 10 free, and you can see why. Despite new attempts to overhaul Windows upgrades, the platform continues to anger users with poor quality updates and questionable transparency. And now Microsoft has had to issue another major warning to all Windows 10 users.

Windows 10 updates continue to cause problems

STEVE KOTECKI

How To Upgrade To Windows 10 For ‘Free’ In 2020 [Updated]

Forbes Gordon Kelly

Pushed to users at part of its latest ‘Patch Tuesday’ updates, Microsoft has confirmed the KB4524244 security update bundled in it can cause system freezes and crashes across every supported version of Windows 10, from Windows 10 Home right through to Enterprise and Server. Unfortunately, KB4524244 was available for four days but Microsoft has now stated it has been pulled for good:

“This standalone security update has been removed and will not [be] re-offered from Windows Update, Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) or Microsoft Update Catalog,” wrote the company on the Windows 10 Health Dashboard.

While Microsoft has now stopped the spread, users already impacted are left to pick up the pieces. As Bleeping Computer reported earlier in the week, both AMD and Intel computers were affected with HP owners hit particularly hard. Microsoft says it is “working on an improved version of this update” but in the meantime, it recommends affected users remove KB4524244 with these steps:

In Windows Desktop Search type ‘update history’ then click ‘View your Update history’

Select ‘Uninstall Updates’

On the Installed Updates dialog window, find and select KB4524244, click the Uninstall button

Restart

Proactive users can also download the Windows Update troubleshooter, which will allow you to hide problematic updates and prevent them from reinstalling. As things stand, it is fast becoming essential software for all Windows 10 users.

This week Microsoft demonstrated the future of Windows updates. The advances target a new generation of dual-screen devices and are not meant for the millions of existing Windows 10 PCs and laptops. Meanwhile, long-overdue Windows 10 update improvements were suddenly shelved.

Microsoft, it is time to prioritize the present.

___

Follow Gordon on Facebook

More On Forbes

How To Upgrade To Windows 10 For ‘Free’ In 2020

Windows 10 Warning: Anger At Microsoft Rises With Serious New Failure

Microsoft Confirms Massive Upgrade Changes With Windows 10X

Source