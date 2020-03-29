Home Technology Microsoft Says Cloud Service Usage Has Skyrocketed As More People Stay At Home
Technology

Microsoft Says Cloud Service Usage Has Skyrocketed As More People Stay At Home

written by Forbes March 29, 2020
Microsoft Says Cloud Service Usage Has Skyrocketed As More People Stay At Home
Microsoft To Layoff 18,000

REDMOND, WASHINGTON – JULY 17: The Visitor’s Center at Microsoft Headquarters campus is pictured … [+] July 17, 2014 in Redmond, Washington. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced, July 17, that Microsoft will cut 18,000 jobs, the largest layoff in the company’s history. (Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

2014 Getty Images

With millions of people staying at home to combat the spread of COVID-19, Microsoft says usage of its various cloud services has shot up drastically. The increased usage is most prevalent in areas where social distancing and shelter-at-home measures are in effect. In those regions, usage has skyrocketed by 775%.

Microsoft Teams now has more than 44 million daily users, while Windows Virtual Desktop usage has increased by more than three times. In addition, some governments have turned to public Power BI to share COVID-19 information with citizens — usage of dashboards in that way has jumped up 42% in a week.

While Microsoft says it has been able to avoid major service disruptions thus far, it’s adding a few temporary restrictions to keep things running as smoothly as possible on Azure. They include limits on free offers and some resources for new subscribers, along with some tweaks to Teams features, such as video resolution.

Microsoft’s Xbox division has reportedly asked game developers to release updates during off-peak hours to limit the strain on networks. The company says it’s planning to increase its cloud capacity.

In an increasingly connected world and with more people living and working remotely right now, it shouldn’t be too surprising that the use of internet, cloud and gaming services has increased dramatically over the last few weeks. Still, those are impressive numbers under pretty much any circumstances.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Severe Thunderstorms Could Roll Across Southern Florida On...

January 30, 2020

Samsung Suddenly Exposes Upgrades For Radical New Galaxy...

December 11, 2019

Who Is The Chief Mermaid? How Is She...

January 9, 2020

Can Instagram Enrich Friendships In Real Life?

December 19, 2019

Review: ‘Through The Darkest Of Times’ May Seem...

February 13, 2020

CVS Health Opens First Coronavirus Parking Lot Model...

March 19, 2020

Coronavirus Shuts Down ‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘Stranger Things,’...

March 14, 2020

Who Are The Scofflaws On Reporting Clinical Data?...

January 14, 2020

Unleashing The Real Power Of Data

February 7, 2020

How To Secure Microsoft Windows 10 In Eight...

December 21, 2019