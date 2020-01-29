Microsoft’s Gaming Revenue Down Due To Hardware Sales And Possibly ‘Fortnite’

MERSIN, TURKEY – DECEMBER 11: Controller Gamepad of Xbox Gaming Console is seen in Mersin, Turkey on … [+]
Topline: Microsoft reported a 21% year-over-year decrease in second quarter gaming revenue, pointing to a 43% dip in hardware sales, as well as the high performance of a third-party game in 2018, which is possibly Epic Games’ Fortnite.
- Nielsen’s SuperData estimates that Fortnite revenue in 2019 dropped 25% to a still-impressive $1.8 billion, and given its ubiquity and prior impact on game stocks during its heyday, it wouldn’t be surprising if the noted third-party game affecting sales is Epic’s smash hit.
- Another culprit could be Red Dead Redemption 2, which shipped 17 million copies in its first two weeks of sale back in 2018.
- While sales are expectedly lower given the impending holiday launch of the Xbox Series X, subscriptions are up, which bodes well given Microsoft’s focus on its Netflix-like Game Pass for the upcoming console cycle.
- For the six months ended Dec. 31, gaming revenue hit $1.1 billion, a 16% drop year-over-year.
- Overall, Microsoft beat analyst expectations, delivering earnings per share of $1.51, a 40% increase.
Big Number: $1.28 trillion. Microsoft’s market cap, its four commas matched only by Apple’s $1.42 trillion.
Further Reading: In a surprising twist, for the first year or two, Xbox Series X games will be compatible on the current Xbox One generation.