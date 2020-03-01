Mid-Camp Report Card: Breaking Down The Brewers’ Roster

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell, right, talks with catcher Marcus Hanel during spring … [+] training baseball Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Nearing the midway point between the start of spring training and Opening Day, the Milwaukee Brewers don’t have too many roster battles to sort out before they play host to the Chicago Cubs on March 26 to kick off the 2020 season.

As it stands, four of the five spots in the starting rotation appear to be filled and how the fifth spot is settled will likely impact how the rest of the bullpen sets up around left-handed relief ace Josh Hader, fellow left-hander Alex Claudio and veteran right-hander David Phelps.

From a position-player standpoint, most of those spots are filled, too, though what the team does with the extra roster spot this season.

Here’s how Milwaukee’s roster looks as the calendar turns to March:

Who’ll Be There: Catchers (2) — Omar Narvaez, Manny Pina; Infielders (6) — Justin Smoak, Keston Hiura, Orlando Arcia, Eric Sogard, Jedd Gyorko, Brock Holt; Outfielders (5) — Ryan Braun, Lorenzo Cain, Avisail Garcia, Christian Yelich, Ben Gamel.

Despite having an option available and a glut of outfield options on the roster, Gamel gets the nod here for the final spot because of his performance last season. The Brewers like the late-inning power provided by Logan Morrison’s bat, but the veteran slugger is pretty much limited to playing first base.

Who’ll Be Back: UTL Mark Mathias, OF Tyrone Taylor, C Jacob Nottingham, INF Ryon Healy

Mathias had an inside track on a super-utility role with the big league club before Milwaukee signed Holt to a free agent deal at the start of camp. He’s gotten off to a good start in Cactus League play and could be one of the first call-ups if the Brewers find themselves in need of a versatile bat. … Nottingham continues to develop both as a defensive catcher and in the batter’s box. He’s only 24, so there’s no rush to bring him up to the big leagues anytime soon but he’ll see action at some point during the season if Pina or Narvaez head to the IL. … Healy is looking to bounce back from an injury-plaged 2019 season and offers protection at both corner infield spots. … Taylor made a positive impression during a small taste of big league action late last season

Who Won’t: OF Keon Broxton, C Tuffy Gosewich

Broxton returned to Brewers on a minor league deal over the winter and faces a difficult road back to the Milwaukee, where the outfield is stacked at the big league level as well as at Triple-A. … At 36, Gosewich is likely destined for a return to Triple-A, where he’ll help Nottingham continue his development

