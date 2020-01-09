Middle East Tension Rises As Canada, Ukraine PMs Say Iran Shot Down Airliner

Intelligence suggests Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 – flying from Tehran to Kiev on Wednesday (January 8) – was brought down by an Iranian missile while Tehran was targeting Iraqi airbases housing U.S. forces, according to Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Moments after the Canadian PM made the claim on Thursday, his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Honcharuk did likewise. The crash of the Ukrainian Airlines operated Boeing 737, which killed all 176 people on board, had 63 Canadian passengers and total of 138 people who were connecting in Kiev to airports in Canada.

The timing of the crash, which took place during Iran’s ballistic missile attack on Iraqi airbases in Baghdad and Erbil in response to a U.S. airstrike, has been the subject of feverish speculation in the media.

Rescue teams work at the scene after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers crashed near Imam … [+] Khomeini airport in the Iranian capital Tehran early in the morning on January 8, 2020, killing everyone on board.

Prior to Trudeau’s statement, media outlets speculated the aircraft may have been mistaken for a U.S. bomber or fighter jet as Iran prepared for possible American retaliation for its missile strikes.

CBS News quoted U.S. intelligence sources as saying a satellite detected infrared “blips” of two missile launches, followed by another blip of an explosion. Additionally, Newsweek cited a Pentagon official expressing doubts over the airliner crashing as a result of mechanical issues. The official claimed a hit by a “Russian-made Tor missile” was the more likely cause.

Tehran has so far denied crash site access to Boeing, the aircraft’s manufacturer, as well as the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). It has refused to allow the aircraft’s black boxes to leave Iran.

Trudeau said: “Canadians have questions and they deserve answers,” but added that it was too early to apportion blame or draw any conclusions at a time of high tension in the Middle East.

The Canadian PM also refused to go into detail about the evidence. Canada and Ukraine have demanded an independent and thorough investigation. The U.K., which had three of its nationals on board, has also echoed Canadian and Ukrainian calls.

Following, the remarks of his Canadian and Ukrainian counterparts, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “There is now a body of information that the flight was shot down by an Iranian Surface to Air Missile. This may well have been unintentional. We are working closely with Canada, and our international partners and there now needs to a full, transparent investigation.”

Whichever way this goes, the development further complicates an ongoing investigation into the tragedy, and darkens the region’s politics even further.

While there is a precedent of passenger aircraft being erroneously hit by military arsenal in recent history; given that PS752 took off from Iranian soil and should have been easily identifiable by its defense systems, is likely to be hugely embarrassing for the country’s government.

However, Iran has issued a strong denial. The country’s Civil Aviation Organisation (CAOI) Chief Ali Abedzadeh said: “The plane, which was initially headed west to leave the airport zone, turned right following a problem and was headed back to the airport at the moment of the crash.”

He added that witnesses saw the plane “on fire” before the crash, and that pilots had not made any distress calls before trying to return to Imam Khomeini airport. “Scientifically, it is impossible that a missile hit the Ukrainian plane, and such rumors are illogical.”

