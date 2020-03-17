Home Business Might The Coronavirus Pandemic Present A Strategic Opportunity For Your Company
Might The Coronavirus Pandemic Present A Strategic Opportunity For Your Company

written by Forbes March 17, 2020
We will skip the prologue and the hype and get right into it.

The current public health situation has forced many businesses to scale back operations.  Imagine for a moment that your firm is an airline. Passenger demand has dropped — if only temporarily.  As such, you need to cut the number of flights. Which means that out of your entire fleet of aircraft, some are going to fly and some are going to be parked.  What do you do?

American Airlines has planned to retire certain aircraft from its fleet.

American Airlines

In an incredibly brilliant move, American Airlines is showing us exactly how the current public health situation can be turned into a strategic opportunity.  (As a point of disclosure, I belong to American Airlines AAdvantage frequent flyer program but am receiving no direct or indirect compensation for this article.  I simply stumbled across the news item and immediately saw its applicability to this audience.)

American Airlines has a large fleet of many different aircraft types.  When an airline finds a particular aircraft type reaches the end of its useful life, the airline retires the aircraft type and typically replaces it with a more modern and efficient aircraft.  For some time, American Airlines has planned to retire its Boeing 757s and 767s. Faced with parking aircraft due to the current public health situation, American Airlines decided to park aircraft it intends to retire.  In short, it is going to retire (at least some of) these aircraft early. What is still flying is a more modern and efficient fleet. Brilliant!

So, now, let’s turn to your company.  Perhaps you have products or services that you’ve thought about retiring / phasing out.  You’ve waited and waited but there was never a good time. And, now, you need to scale back.  Well, if you need to scale back, perhaps this is the time to retire those products or services.  When we get to the back end of this, perhaps your company emerges incredibly positioned.

Don’t lollygag on this.  You need to adapt to the current scenario now.  You need to get your management team together now and determine (in short order) what you’re going to do . . . and, whether this retirement / phase-out strategy is the correct adaptation for your company.  If it is, you need to execute now.

