Miguel Almiron Sparks Christmas Cheer For Newcastle United

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 21: Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United celebrates scoring … [+] the only goal of the game during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace at St. James Park on December 21, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Turkeys will be carved, crackers pulled and presents opened, but Christmas this year will still be different for Newcastle United. There won’t be an order of worry with the sherry, nor a dollop on anguish on the pudding. Steve Bruce has a record that even his staunchest critics, the ones who said they wouldn’t attend St James’ Park while he and owner Mike Ashley were still incumbent on Tyneside, can argue with. The annual relegation fight could be won early this year, against all the odds; it looks like, for once, everyone can afford to relax and just be merry.

The pint glasses were filled with beer long before full time on Saturday, but as soon as the whistle blew, pubs and bars all over the city knew they could cash in. Even in the press room, where a despondent Roy Hodgson and a “delighted” Bruce were about to take questions, there were a few swigs. Festive cheer was in the air; not only because Newcastle won 1-0 to maintain an unbeaten home record stretching back to the opening day and climb a monumental 10 points clear of the drop zone, but also because, finally, after a 27-game wait, Miguel Almiron scored his first goal in English football.

If anything captured the spirit of the season, it was the reaction of the entire stadium, Bruce and Almiron himself; the noise was deafening, full of relief, joy and pride for a man who has endured his fair share of bad luck in the 11 months since his arrival but never stopped giving his all. The elation was written all over his face, too, as he thrust his shirt into the air and hugged a young boy, receiving a token yellow card for his troubles. After the game, Bruce didn’t even wait for the question to be asked before confessing he almost did a “Jose Mourinho” by setting off down the touchline, before his hip refused to allow it.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 21: Newcastle United Head Coach Steve Bruce congratulates … [+] Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United (24) during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace at St. James Park on December 21, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Newcastle United via Getty Images

The way the crowd responded was not normal, in fact it has seldom been seen before; it is reserved for players who never give up, but never let their heads drop, either. Supporters, on the whole, have stuck by the Paraguayan throughout the tough times; they haven’t patronised him by doing so simply because of his unerring work ethic, but also because they recognise what he brings to the team. He never stops; with energy levels are greater than a Duracell battery, and he always plays with his head up. Whether he is picking a pass, more often than not the correct one, or taking the team up the pitch and relieving pressure with his close control and dribbling, what he offers is something vital. The goal record barely mattered in context, but everybody is pleased to see him finally open his account.

Again, though, the game was abnormal; maybe that is just becoming normal. Without Allan Saint-Maximin, Newcastle again lacked that real edge to their play; while the Frenchman’s absence was expected to sting, the fact that Jetro Willems wasn’t involved proved an issue too. Paul Dummett is the kind of reliable figure who will do a job anywhere, and he continued to get forward even in the very unfamiliar role of left wing-back. But attacks were slower and much more hesitant; it started well in both halves, but drifted until Almiron struck with a superb half-volley past Vicente Guaita, raising the roof and spoiling the narrative.

Rarely has Christmas been this stress free for Newcastle supporters, and Bruce deserves his share of the credit, especially after moving Almiron into a deeper and more central role. He looked more at home than he has in a long time and it really paid off. But Martin Dubravka was still required on three separate occasions to keep the scores level before euphoria ensued. Somehow, Newcastle keep grinding away; it shows their spirit and togetherness, the most crucial and basic ingredients any team needs in the fight against relegation, but their flaws are still evident. Despite just three points separating them from fifth place, there isn’t growing excitement at the prospect of another European campaign, rather security in the knowledge that, historically, the number of points needed for survival is getting closer with time to spare.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 21: Luka Milivojevic of Crystal Palace battles for … [+] possession with Joelinton of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace at St. James Park on December 21, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Getty Images

A major reason for that is the continued stagnation of Joelinton. Not only did his own personal wait for a goal go on at the weekend, but he looked increasingly off the pace and unable to contribute in a way that the likes of Saint-Maximin and Almiron haven’t. The tide is turning on the Brazilian; quality isn’t the issue, and Bruce maintains he needs time to adjust and believes a similar moment will come for him as it did Almiron. But considering Newcastle spent almost double the amount on him than they have on anyone else in their history, and he has replaced a more consistent and much cheaper option in Salomon Rondon, patience is beginning to evaporate.

Newcastle will ride this wave; there will come a time when things get tougher and their luck will run out, but nothing can spoil Christmas this year. Miguel Almiron’s first goal was the sweetener everyone needed; nobody encapsulates desire and effort more, and that was shown in the response to the goal and at full time. As Steve Bruce put it: “You want to see people like that succeed”.

