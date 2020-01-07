Mike Clevinger – Not Francisco Lindor – Is The Indians’ Most Valuable Trade Asset

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger heads to the mound during the fifth inning of the … [+] team’s baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Those of you who know me, or who just know my writing, know how much I admire Francisco Lindor as a baseball player. Those of you who don’t, well you can go ahead and read this.

When I was Special Assistant to the GM with the Mariners, I pushed hard for us to draft Lindor 2nd overall. If we did, well, I might still be in that position. The Indians, for some reason, instead of pushing their chips to the center of the table to win in the short term, are placing their very best players into trade discussions. This includes Lindor, who has two years of arbitration eligibility remaining before he becomes a free agent, and starting pitcher Mike Clevinger, who has three.

Many of you were likely surprised earlier this offseason when the Indians moved longtime ace Corey Kluber to the Rangers for relief prospect Emmanuel Clase, glove-first outfielder Delino DeShields, and significant salary relief. You shouldn’t have been; Kluber has been oft-injured, and when he’s been healthy of late hasn’t looked like the Cy Young Award winner he once was.

Clevinger, on the other hand, is an absolute stud, and 2020 will mark the first time he will earn materially above the MLB minimum salary. His mainsteam raw numbers are pretty good – a career 41-21, 3.20, mark with an 80 FIP-.

Those of you who have previously read my work know that I don’t simply trust the mainstream numbers.

You can pretty much break pitching down into three components; missing bats, minimizing walks, and managing contact. When you put Clevinger under the microscope, he is top-of-the-scale elite at one of those disciplines, well above average at another, and slightly above average at the third.

We won’t spend too much time discussing his control; it’s above average though not elite, but that is of absolutely no concern as he has a solid foundation for strike-throwing that should yield even better results moving forward.

Clevinger is an elite bat-misser; only Gerrit Cole, Chris Sale and Justin Verlander posted higher strikeout rates above Clevinger’s 33.9% among regular AL starters last season. His mark was over two full standard deviations above league average. 15.2% of his pitches resulted in swings and misses last season; that is also in the elite range.

Contact management performance is a bit more esoteric and less simple to measure. My Adjusted Contact Score metric does so by calculating the production a pitcher “should have” allowed based on the exit speed/launch angle of his individual batted ball mix. Add back the Ks and BBs and a pitcher’s “Tru” ERA- is the result.

Most elite contact managers have a go-to batted ball frequency tendency, i.e., they allow a high percentage of grounders or pop ups. Clevinger does not check that box – his batted ball profile is somewhat unremarkable.

Clevinger’s go-to skill is a fairly rare one – he routinely muffles contact authority. Authority allowed does not correlate as well from year to year as batted-ball type frequency does. Clevinger is an exception.

He posted an 85 Adjusted Contact Score in 2018; this ranked 3rd among AL ERA qualifiers that season behind only Dallas Keuchel and Trevor Bauer. His Adjusted Contact Score rose to 93 in 2019, though this was largely due to a high 23.5% liner rate allowed that is likely to regress to the mean moving forward.

Add back the Ks and BBs, and Clevinger’s 2018 and 2019 “Tru” ERA- figures of 77 and 66 aren’t far off of his corresponding FIP- marks of 83 and 55. Elite to near-elite range stuff.

But that’s not all. I went back and calculated pitch-specific grades for Clevinger for both 2018 and 2019 based on his bat-missing and contact management performance. If anything, he’s getting better, threatening to emerge as one of the game’s very best.

in 2018. he received an “A” grade for his 4th most frequently-used pitch, his curve, by posting a well above average 57 Adjusted Contact Score and 18.9% whiff rate. He got “B+” grades for his 2nd and 3rd most frequently-used pitches, his changeup (53, 12.5%) and slider (66, 18.6%), and a “B” for his four-seamer (113, 7.7%), the pitch he threw more than 50% of the time.

In 2019, he doesn’t receive an “A” for any pitch – he gets “B+” grades across the board. Why is that a good thing?

The pitchers who are today’s true greats – the deGroms, Verlanders, Scherzers and Coles – are the ones with “A” grade four-seam fastballs. If your four-seamer misses an off-speed pitch level percentage of bats – the league average whiff rate tends to be only around 8.5% – you’re legit. Clevinger’s four-seam whiff rate was an exceptional 12.7% in 2019, within hailing distance of the aforementioned current greats. (For the record, Clevinger had a 125 Adjusted Contact Score on his four-seamer in 2019, and a 57 Adj C/15.1% whiff rate on his change, 78/13.5% on his curve and 72/20.9% on his slider.)

One additional contact management note; no AL starter stifles grounder authority like Clevinger. Both his 80.7 MPH average grounder authority allowed and his 65 Adjusted Grounder Contact Score were league bests in 2019.

Lastly, let’s circle back to Lindor. Yes, Lindor is a position player with lesser injury risk than a pitcher such as Clevinger (though both missed comparable amounts of time in 2019). That extra year of team control is huge when it comes to comparing their respective trade value.

Lindor has averaged $46.5M of value per season over the last four years, according to Fangraphs. Clevinger has averaged $35M of value per season over the last two. Lindor is slated to earn approximately $16.7M in arbitration in 2020, Clevinger a mere $4.5M. Though Clevinger has been really, really good, he has to yet to accomplish enough of the things that make arbitration-process salaries explode.

We’re looking at nearly $80M in excess value for Clevinger over the next three seasons if he simply stays healthy and doesn’t even take the next step that his four-seam fastball improvement suggests he might. The best bet for Lindor’s excess value is in the $50M range. Not too shabby, but not Clevinger, either.

What would I do if I was running the show in Cleveland? I’d listen, for sure, to overtures on both players, but I’m not moving either unless I get hard, comparable value in return. Hard, meaning not totally prospect-based – all but the very best prospects, with the rosiest scenarios, have a legitimate chance of returning exactly zero at the MLB level.

Mike Clevinger is as good a bet as almost any pitcher to win individual hardware in the near future, and the Indians need to be compensated accordingly if they are to let him go.

