Mike Scott Is The Philadelphia 76ers’ Most Likely Trade Casualty

The next few weeks will be a trying time for the Mike Scott Hive.

The Philadelphia 76ers are searching for upgrades ahead of the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline approaches, but their options may be somewhat limited. They’ve expressed interest in Detroit Pistons point guard Derrick Rose, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Robert Covington, according to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczysnki of The Athletic; and Bogdan Bogdanovic, per Jon Johnson of 94WIP.

But outside of Scott, the Sixers lack a variety of salary-matching pieces to grease the wheels on a prospective deal for any of those three.

Teams must send out a certain amount of salary in any trade, which varies based on how much they’re receiving and whether they’re above the luxury-tax threshold. Here’s the breakdown for teams that finish below the tax line after the trade:

$0 to $6,533,333: 175 percent of the outgoing salary plus $100,000

$6,533,333 to $19.6 million: Outgoing salary plus $5 million

$19.6 million and above: 125 percent of the outgoing salary plus $100,000

Teams that finish above the tax line can receive only 125 percent of the outgoing salary plus $100,000, which could come into play with regard to the Sixers.

At the moment, the Sixers have roughly $128.4 million in salary on their books, which puts them $4.25 million below the $132,627,000 tax threshold. If they go over the tax line with any given trade, it would affect how much they would have to send out to make the deal cap-legal.

Outside of their starting five, Scott is their best salary-matching ammunition.

Scott is in the first year of a two-year, $9.8 million contract. His nearly $4.8 million salary this season is higher than anyone else on the Sixers’ bench, and the next-closest player—second-year wing Zhaire Smith—is earning only $3.1 million.

If the Sixers were to trade for Rose, who’s earning $7.3 million this year, they’d have to send out at least $4.1 million in salary. Bogdanovic ($8.5 million) would cost at least $4.8 million in salary—roughly $50,000 more than Scott alone is earning—and Covington ($11.3 million) would cost at least $6.4 million if the Sixers stayed below the tax line or nearly $9 million if they didn’t.

Unless they suddenly decide to start shopping Josh Richardson ($10.1 million) in the wake of the hamstring injury he suffered Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors, Scott is the salary-matching fodder they’re most likely to dangle for any player on a medium-size contract.

Scott’s performance this season likely isn’t helping his case to stay in Philadelphia, either.

After drilling 41.2 percent of his 4.4 three-point attempts per game upon coming to the Sixers in a midseason trade last February, he’s down to only 34.0 percent on 3.4 long-range bombs this year. He hasn’t scored more than 10 points in a game since Dec. 12 (!), and he’s shooting a ghastly 31.6 percent overall across his last 20 appearances.

When Scott isn’t knocking down treys, he doesn’t offer much value elsewhere. He lacks the off-the-dribble chops this Sixers team desperately needs, and he isn’t a standout defender. He’ll occasionally throw in a floater or corral an offensive rebound, but his below-average marks in a host of advanced metrics underscore his muted impact this year.

Other teams will undoubtedly be aware of Scott’s struggles this year, so the Sixers will have to include more in any trade. They can offer the top-20-protected first-round pick the Oklahoma City Thunder owe them this year (which will otherwise convey as 2022 and 2023 second-rounders), not to mention 2020 second-round picks from Atlanta or New York. They also have plenty of second-rounders in future years to dangle, which would be a far better use of those picks than selling them for nothing but cash on draft night.

The Sixers’ difficulty matching salaries is why they might be better off sniffing around cheaper options such as Knicks wing Reggie Bullock or Warriors guard Alec Burks. If teams aren’t willing to give up a first-round pick for either player, the Sixers can offer the Atlanta or New York second-rounders, both of which should end up in the Nos. 31-35 range.

But if the Sixers do swing for the fences on a bigger name—add Oklahoma City forward Danilo Gallinari to that list, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer—they’ll likely have to include Scott as salary-matching ballast.

Unless otherwise noted, all stats via NBA.com or Basketball Reference. All salary information via Early Bird Rights.

