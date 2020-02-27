Mikey Garcia Vs. Jessie Vargas: Date, Time, TV, And Live Stream Info

Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie Vargas

Despite losing his first attempt at victory in the welterweight division, Mikey Garcia is giving it another shot. He’ll face tough and experienced veteran Jessie Vargas on Saturday night at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

There are several undercard and main card bouts scheduled to take place at the event.

In totality, the card compares favorably to last week’s pay-per-view show featuring Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

Here’s how you can watch the leap day show.

Date: Saturday, February 29

Saturday, February 29 Time: 8 pm ET

8 pm ET TV: None

None Live Stream: DAZN

The Draw

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 28: Mikey Garcia enters the ring for his WBC & IBF World Lightweight Title … [+] fight against Robert Easter, Jr at Staples Center on July 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

With a record of 39-1 with 30 KO and multiple world titles on his resume, Garcia is unquestionably one of boxing’s elite fighters. Because of his status in the sport, any time he takes the ring, a certain amount of attention is warranted.

This fight with Vargas is more intriguing because Garcia is continuing his efforts to become a title contender and eventual champion at 147 pounds. In March 2019, Garcia was thoroughly beaten by Errol Spence, and it looked as if the weight was too much for him to carry.

Despite the loss and weight conundrum, Garcia is matched with Vargas, a fighter who has had competitive fights with noteworthy opponents like Thomas Dulorme, Adrien Broner, and Timothy Bradley.

If nothing else, Vargas is expected to give maximum effort and to present a legitimate test of Garcia’s fit for the welterweight division. If Garcia is unable to get past Vargas, it will be difficult to justify his continued presence at 147 pounds.

The Rest of the Card

Yafai-Gonzalez

Kal Yafai vs. Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez for Yafai’s WBA junior bantamweight title

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Jay Harris for Martinez’s WBC flyweight title

Joseph Parker vs. Shawndell Winters – Heavyweight

While it’s not the main event, there is a chance the co-main event between Kal Yafai and Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez could steal the show. How much does Gonzalez have left in the tank after two wars with Srisaket Sor Rungvisai?

That’s a question that could be answered in this fight with Yafai.

Gonzalez has won twice since he was stopped by Rungvisai in September 2017. However, he didn’t face world-class opposition in those bouts (Moises Fuentes and Diomel Diocos).

If the 32-year-old Gonzalez can win another world title at Super Flyweight, he will add yet another layer to his already impressive legacy.

The 30-year-old undefeated Yafai is bordering on super stardom, and a win over Gonzalez could be the final step he needs to take to get to that point. It’s an intriguing battle and one that boxing purists could enjoy more than the featured bout.

