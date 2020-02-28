Mikey Garcia Vs. Jessie Vargas: Odds, Preview, And Prediction

DAZN – Garcia vs Vargas – TX – Press Conference-054

Former featherweight, super featherweight and lightweight world champion Mikey Garcia will take another crack at success as a welterweight on Saturday. The 32-year-old Garcia will face 30-year-old veteran, and former two-time, two-division champion Jessie Vargas in the main event of a DAZN card that looks strong on paper.

Despite a significant height and base size disadvantage, Garcia is the wide favorite to win in Frisco, Texas.

Odds

Garcia -550

Vargas +375

Per Bovada

Matchup Preview

When he has competed in any of the three weight classes where he’s won world titles, Garcia has proven to be unbeatable. His record in those divisions is 39-0. However, in his lone fight at 147 pounds, Garcia proved to be far too small for IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence.

The champion pitched a virtual shutout dominating Garcia over 12 rounds back in March 2019. If Garcia elected to never fight at welterweight again, it would have been understandable. However, he is back and seemingly determined to prove he’s elite in his fourth weight class.

“I’m going to display all my skills and be a contender in the welterweight division,” Garcia said during pre-fight press event. “We landed on Vargas because he’s a two-weight champion, solid career, big size, and has height. He’s everything that people have been telling me I shouldn’t be fighting, but I’m going to do everything I can to win this fight. I expect the best Jessie Vargas and that will allow to me display all my skills. I don’t want easy fights. This will be a great matchup because Jessie is a warrior. It will push me to get the best out of me.”

Prior to the loss to Spence, Garcia tallied KO victories over Elio Rojas (2016), Dejan Zlaticanin (2017), and lopsided unanimous-decision wins over Adrien Broner (2017), Sergey Lipinets (2018), and Robert Easter Jr. (2018).

Vargas earned this shot at Garcia and a main-event spot by scoring a sixth-round KO win over Humberto Soto in April 2019. It was a welcomed definitive victory after settling for back-to-back majority draws against Thomas Dulorme and Broner in 2018.

Back in 2016, Vargas was outclassed by Manny Pacquiao in a unanimous-decision loss, and he sandwiched in a points victory over Aaron Herrera and the draw with Broner. Vargas spoke about his plan to push past Garcia.

“We have a big night ahead of us against Garcia,” Vargas said. “I’m very much prepared. I trained very hard the last two months. It’s the best training camp I’ve had to date. I know what’s ahead of me and I know the opportunity in front of me. I trained my ass off for two months, following the game plan. I’ve never looked this good in the ring. I’m feeling good, I know Mikey is a good fighter. The moment the bell rings it’s fight time. I plan on giving a fantastic performance so you acknowledge that I’m the best in the division. This isn’t an easy fight but either way I’m coming to win. I’ve done my homework. Mikey is a good fighter and I’ve looked into some of his past fights. I’m happy to be part of this event. Come early to this fight, tune-in to DAZN for a great night of action-packed fights. We’re going to finish it off with a bang.”

During Vargas’ career, he has been in with some of the biggest names in his weight region. He’s shown noteworthy toughness–having never been stopped–even though his punching power hasn’t proven to be explosive.

Garcia was a devastating puncher at the lower weight classes, but it remains to be seen if he can carry that power up to 147 pounds. However, Vargas’ three-inch height advantage could be significant if he knows how to maintain distance. Stylistically, Garcia is a bit more technical and calculated. He is the superior boxer, but the only mystery in this matchup is whether size will play a major role in the decision.

Prediction

The oddsmakers may have the gap between the two men a little too wide. Vargas is a gamer who will always give great effort. However without the power and speed that Spence possesses, it’s difficult to say Garcia will struggle with Vargas the way he did with The Truth.

However, because Garcia’s skill will ultimately shine through, he’ll win by unanimous decision in a clear-cut fashion.

