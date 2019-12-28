Miller64 Plans To Give Away Free Beer For Dry-Ish January

Miller64

Miller64

Miller64 has launched a campaign for Dry January that gives consumers the chance to get free beer through a rebate program. Since many millennials have commitment issues, the Miller Brewing Company thinks its Dry-ish January version will be easier for them to handle. Anup Shah, vice president of the Miller family of brands, shared the motivation behind the campaign in an interview.

A Dry-Ish January

The Miller64 Dry-ish campaign is a different take on Dry January. Instead of abstaining from all alcohol for 31 days, Miller64 is encouraging consumers to set realistic expectations by enjoying lighter, “beer-ish” beer that has 64 calories and 2.8% alcohol by volume (ABV).

“We’ve seen a rising trend in millennials choosing to not drink alcohol in January, and yet our research showed that it takes an average of only one week for them to break their resolutions. The fact is, not everyone wants to go to extremes. Sometimes drinkers want to do things, well, ‘ish.’ So Miller64 created Dry-ish January, a movement focused on seeking a better-for-you option by enjoying a lighter beer-ish kind of beer,” Shah said.

The company is also giving away Miller64 beer through a rebate program. Consumers who purchase 24-packs of Miller64 can text a photo or screenshot to 72355 and include the keyword “MILLER64,” wait for Miller64 to send a link, upload a receipt from their Miller64 purchase, and Miller64 will credit their PayPal account back within 14 days.

“It felt right that for a campaign focused on being Dry-ish, we partner with someone with a sense of humor to match. Nicholas Braun’s comedic flair and deadpan delivery was the perfect fit for the program. We’re all big fans of his,” Shah said.

Millennial Commitment Phobia

Miller64’s campaign is based on its survey results that showed about nearly one-third of millennials, who decided to avoid alcohol in January, failed to stick with their resolution. The average length of time before they quit was one week.

The survey also revealed that 20 million millennials plan to make a Dry January resolution, but only 45% of them feel confident they will be able to accomplish it. In addition, 71% of millennials think that life events will make it difficult to stick to their goals, such as celebrating a special event.

Millennials are known for their commitment phobias, and previous surveys have shown that 59% are single and have never been married while 60% do not have any children. It is not surprising that committing to 31 days of Dry January would also be difficult.

Source