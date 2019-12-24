Mindset Matters: The Influence of Entertainment And The Significance Of Culture Change In The Business Of A New Decade

Part Two: The Power of Culture To Be The Great Equalizer

There has been no greater disseminator of culture in the history of humankind than that of the entertainment industry. From the media business that includes film, television, advertising to video games, the industry has provided the mode to not only define trends, shape culture but influence our identities in the most profound ways. It is because of this very influence, that the industry itself must be very cognizant of both the power it wields and the value it holds on the everyday lives of people and society. As we enter this new decade stakeholders across the media landscape must have a moral obligation to not only be the steward of culture but embrace changing tides and be a champion for diversity and inclusion which will be of paramount importance in the coming years.

One of the most poignant examples of Hollywood taking a true leadership role in the diversity and inclusion conversation comes from the open letter that the Ruderman Family Foundation provided calling on studios, production companies, network executives and others to pledge to create more opportunities for people with disabilities both in front and behind the camera. The letter pointed out that in “the history of the Academy Awards, among the 61 Oscar nominees and 27 winners playing characters with a disability, only two were authentically portrayed by an actor with a disability.” This data point should be continually highlighted and discussed within the industry not only from the perspective of social inclusion but from the standpoint where Hollywood has huge gaps in their business model. Being that this letter may be one of the first salvos of the 21st century offering a wake-up call to some of the most powerful stakeholders in the diversity conversation it is important to recognize that the response has been an extremely positive one. Oscar Nominees Ed Norton, Bryan Cranston, Mark Ruffalo, along with Oscar Winners Chris Cooper and Marlee Matlin as well Dwayne Johnson and many others have signed on to the open letter signifying that the Hollywood establishment has embraced the need for inclusion as part of its very ethos.

As we approach a new decade, we can begin to see a newfound trend taking shape. From the Davos Manifesto, The Business Roundtable’s new definition of a corporation, to the Ruderman Family Foundations open letter, each offers a new understanding of the value of inclusion and its impact on society. From business to culture it is vital for each to play a seminal role in helping to shape who we are in the 21st century. This also poses a new question as we stand at the precipice of a new decade where leadership will have embrace new skills and develop innovative strategies to seize new opportunities to be the change agents for the world to come.

Leadership In An Age Of Culture Change

Just as Hollywood has been the purveyors of culture, the technology business represents the next phase as the curators of culture. Whether it be stalwart companies like Apple, Facebook, or Google to app developers or video game companies it is imperative that both current and future leaders understand the importance they play in not only shaping the culture of the 21st century but defining what diversity and inclusion will look like across the digital landscape. Leaders in these organizations must be aware that unlike before, persons with disabilities are not only a valued potential customer base but in fact central to shaping the culture of there business both present and future. The disability community in this coming decade will have a significant footprint in defining the culture of the digital age. With a growing number of graduates in engineering, computer programming, and other STEM-related fields who have been diagnosed on the autism spectrum to wounded warriors returning from the theatre of war looking to make a new life, to young adults dealing with mental health issues in the workforce only represent a small sample size of the issues from talent management to job design that future leaders must tackle in the wake of these seismic cultural shifts. To be a successful leader in this coming decade it is imperative that one develops new skills for the culture change that abounds. In Part Three of this series, we will focus more on what leadership skills are needed to make disability a new normal and perpetuate a culture of change that enhances the long-term viability of a company.