Minnesota’s Road Warriors Face Another Huge Test Against Top-Seeded Niners

The breakthrough by Kirk Cousins was decisive. When he hit Adam Thielen with a 43-yard pass on the Vikings only possession of overtime, he set his team up for the game-winning touchdown. When Cousins completed the job by hitting Kyle Rudolph in the corner of the endzone with a four-yard TD pass, the Vikings had a wild-card victory over the New Orleans Saints that few thought was possible.

That momentous triumph is in the rear-view mirror, and if Cousins and the Vikings are going to continue their journey and move onto the NFC Championship Game, they are going to have to beat a rested San Francisco 49ers team on their homefield in Saturday’s divisional playoff game.

This should be even more difficult than beating the Saints in New Orleans. The Niners are a powerful team that earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a nasty defense, an opportunistic quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo and a running game that proved it could come up with big plays when they were needed.

That versatility on offense is going to test a Vikings defense that is supposed to be the strength of the team. There was every reason to think that Drew Brees and Michael Thomas would get the best of that defense in the wild-card game, but Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen wouldn’t let that happen. By moving inside and mounting their assault from the defensive tackle slots instead of the defensive end positions, they got the edge on a New Orleans offensive line that was much stronger on the outside than it was on the interior.

The Vikings are going to have to be just as creative in their strategy on Saturday, and perhaps even more so. While the Saints had a game-changing duo in Brees and Thomas, and a decent supporting cast led by Alvin Kamara, the 49ers have made it this far because of their versatility.

Garoppolo can find open receivers, buy time with his ability to sidestep the pass rush and make plays with his running ability. He has a pair of running backs Raheem Mostert and Matt Breida who have shown the ability to bash holes in opposing defenses. Mostert comes into this playoff game having run for 772 yards and eight touchdowns, while Breida has rushed for 623 yards, with a long of 83 yards and one touchdown.

It is a running game that has to be respected and one that is capable of wearing down the Vikings front seven if it gets going early. However, the Vikings are going to have to be even more concerned with a receiving crew that includes superb tight end George Kittle, along with wideouts Deebo Samuel and Emmanuel Sanders. The other key receiving weapon is fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who has shown the ability to make big plays when the Niners need them most.

But it is Kittle who can do the most damage. He has inherited the title of the best tight end in the league since Rob Gronkowski decided not to play this year, and he caught 85 passes for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns. Kittle has remarkable hands and he is fearless when going over the middle. He was targeted 107 times, and he just does not drop the ball.

Safety Harrison Smith is Minnesota’s best defensive back, and he is likely to draw most of the responsibility for keeping Kittle in check. The 30-year-old Smith has the size (6-2 and 214 pounds), strength and smarts to stop most good tight ends, but Kittle is the biggest test in the league. Smith cannot stop Kittle, but he can’t let him dominate either.

Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Stefon Diggs, Thielen and Rudolph should be able to make plays against a San Francisco defense that has been vulnerable in the second half of the year.

However, it’s the Minnesota defense that will determine the outcome of this game. It will take another dramatic effort from Hunter and Griffen, and linebacker Anthony Barr is going to have to contain Mostert and Breida.

If that happens, it will come down to Minnesota’s secondary against San Francisco’s wideouts. This has been the biggest problem area all season, and while there is more confidence now after keeping Thomas in check, the 49ers will be in attack mode from the start. It’s an even bigger challenge, and head coach Mike Zimmer is going to have to make key adjustments throughout the game if his team is going to make it two straight road playoff wins.

