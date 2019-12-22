Home Business MLB Sees Record $10.7 Billion In Revenues For 2019
MLB Sees Record $10.7 Billion In Revenues For 2019

written by Forbes December 22, 2019
$10.3 billion last year, according to industry sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity. That marks the 17th consecutive year that MLB has seen record growth.

The league surpassed the $10 billion mark in 2017 after seeing steep growth. League sources indicate that that trajectory should reoccur over the next few seasons as new national television deals kick in. FOX reached an extension in 2018 that starts in 2022 and runs through 2028 with a reported value of $5.1 billion, a 40% increase from the current media rights agreement. Negotiations for extensions with ESPN and Turner Sports are on-going and would arrive at the same time. In 2020, a $1 billion uniform deal with Nike kicks in.

More importantly, industry revenues that account for expenses and other investments came in at $9.7 billion for 2019, up from $9.4 billion last year. MLB player payrolls, bonuses that raised average annual value of new deals for the likes of Mike Trout, and benefits for the year came in at $4.7 billion.

Increases in revenues continue to be tied to media rights, new or extensions of sponsorship deals, and steady revenues at the gate in the face of attendance decline.

Since 1992, when Bud Selig took over as commissioner on a full-time basis, league gross revenues have grown from $1.2 billion, an 386% increase when accounting for inflation.

League Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Five

The business of Major League Baseball continued to be strong in 2019 with record revenues for the … [+] 17th straight years. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Revenues for Major League Baseball continue to grow and should accelerate in the coming years.

Source

