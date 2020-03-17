MLB The Show 20: Tips For Building An Epic Diamond Dynasty Team On A Budget

MLB The Show 20

Credit: Sony

MLB The Show’s Diamond Dynasty is unlike most collector modes in sports video games. While I don’t consider NBA 2K’s MyTeam or Madden’s Ultimate Team complete pay-to-win models as much as they are pay-to-accelerate, The Show is completely free of that concept.

You can spend real money on Stubs to accelerate your process toward obtaining a strong team, but because of the nature of the game, and the practical way to build a strong collection without an additional money investment, there is a definitive path to build an epic DD team on a budget.

Here are four keys to accomplishing that goal.

Get With the Programs

Most of the collector modes aim to guide you in a way that prevents these massive features from becoming overwhelming. To be frank, they all fail in this area. However, The Show does the best job at guiding you through the chaos and its in the form of The Programs.

Each Program has a different theme (Player, Innings, Team Affinity), there are rewards to pursue in all of these, and none require a monetary investment.

MLB The Show 20

Credit: MLB The Show 20

For example, you can unlock the Diamond card for every team by attaining 50 stars within the Team Affinity Programs. In the Player Programs, you can earn exclusive legends, and more.

Choose a Program, and work one at a time to maximize the challenge and experience.

Live in the Moments

2020-03-17_2-37-32

Credit: MLB The Show 20

The Moments offer some of the best reward-experience value. When I say experience, I’m not referring to XP, which you get for playing anything in the game. I’m speaking of the raw experience playing DD.

You get an opportunity to relive classic moments in player’s career, in a team’s history, or even in the development of your created player. In any case, these are bite-sized tasks that are quick-hitting, entertaining and all of them offer Stars and Stubs for your time and effort.

Prioritize the Moments when you’re dividing your DD time.

Market and Rewards Over Packs

If there is a specific card you want, rather than trying to spend Stubs trying to pull it, you’re better served saving the Stubs you earn until you can cop the card outright.

Opening packs is fun, but if you’re doing this on a budget, I’d advise sticking to a pack-purchasing-percentage plan (which means only spending 10-20% of the Stubs you earn on pack openings with the other 80% going to the market), or just simply foregoing the packs and getting your prized cards through rewards or the market.

Just Play the Game

MLB The Show 20

Credit: MLB The Show 20

Too often consumers buy annual sports games for $59.99 or more and only give one aspect of it a real chance. Some only play DD, others Road to the Show and/or franchise mode. Try to allow yourself to dabble in another mode within the game.

You earn XP for everything you do, so there is no completely wasted time in MLB The Show 20. It can all go toward building a strong DD collection with no real money spent.

Source