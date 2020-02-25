‘MLB The Show 20’: Top Teams To Control With Full Minors Roster Support

2020-02-25_2-18-25

MLB The Show 20 will introduce Full Minors rosters at launch, and that feature adds another layer to the franchise mode experience within the game.

With accurate scans, equipment and ratings, in-game MLB organizations have outlooks that are similar to the teams in real life.

If you’re looking to star a franchise mode controlling a team with a promising farm system, the following three squads should be on your radar.

Atlanta Braves

VENICE, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 20: Cristian Pache #68 of the Atlanta Braves poses for a photo during … [+] Photo Day at CoolToday Park on February 20, 2020 in Venice, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Braves already have established stars like 1B Freddie Freeman (87 overall), 2B Ozzie albies (83 overall), and centerfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (89 overall).

That’s a promising nucleus in MLB The Show 20, but when you also consider Atlanta has top-notch young arms on the way like Bryse Wilson, Kyle Muller, Kyle Wright, and Ian Anderson, there is no question the pitching could be equal to the hitting in a few years.

Add in the organization’s top overall prospect outfielder Cristian Pache and another outfield gem in Drew Waters, and it’s easy to see the Braves being the most popular choice for franchise modes.

Tampa Bay Rays

CLEVELAND, OH – JULY 07: Wander Franco #40 of the American League Futures Team walks off the field … [+] during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

While the major league roster for Tampa Bay isn’t as stacked as it is for the Braves, there probably isn’t a team in the majors with a better farm system than the Rays.

Led by 18-year-old shortstop phenom Wander Franco, the Rays have a wave of talent coming from the minors. All of which should have accelerated developmental traits in MLB The Show.

In addition to Franco, there is also left-handed pitcher and designated hitter prospect Brendan McKay, two other left-handed pitchers in Matthew Liberatore and Shane McClanahan, and two excellent middle infielders in Vidal Brujan and Xavier Edwards.

You might not have the kind of team that can win the World Series in your first season in the franchise mode, but contention should be around the corner.

San Diego Padres

AMARILLO, TEXAS – AUGUST 02: Pitcher MacKenzie Gore #13 of the Amarillo Sod Poodles pitches against … [+] the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at HODGETOWN Stadium on August 02, 2019 in Amarillo, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

There is something to build on in San Diego.

The Padres have two players ranked in the Top 5 at their position in Tommy Pham (82 overall) and reliever Kirby Yates (87 overall). There is also 21-year-old Fernando Tatis Jr. and the newly signed Manny Machado in the majors to help make things respectable.

However, the real quality could touch down when the organization’s top two arms in MacKenzie Gore and Luis Patino get called up to your virtual big-league roster. Both are 20 years old and will be rated modestly to begin the season, but that’s something that will likely change thanks to their in-game developmental traits.

The real-life and virtual Padres can also look forward to the arrival of outfielder Taylor Trammell, shortstop CJ Abrams and catcher Luis Campusano.

