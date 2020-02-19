MLB’s Best Cutters And Splitters Are Thrown By Homer Bailey, Anibal Sanchez And Walker Buehler

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo, Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Homer Bailey throws to … [+] a Los Angeles Angels batter during the first inning of a baseball game, in Anaheim, Calif. Rich Hill can earn $9.5 million in performance bonuses in his contract with the Minnesota Twins and Homer Bailey can earn $1 million. A 33-year-old right-hander, Bailey was 13-9 with a 4.57 ERA last year for Kansas City and Oakland. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File)

Today our series reviewing the game’s best pitches continues with cutters and splitters. If you want to catch up with the first two installments of this series, you can look at the changeups and curves/knuckle-curves here and here.

Pitchers who both qualified for the 2019 ERA title and allowed 50 batted balls with an individual pitch received letter grades. Certain pitch types, like the cutters and splitters, for combined for convenience. 22 pitchers qualified for this list, with Anibal Sanchez the only pitcher whose cutter and splitter both appear.

Pitches were graded on both their bat-missing and contact management ability relative to the league. An average pitch received a “B” grade, with grades moving up/down based upon performance relative to the league in those two categories. Three pitches – one of the 20 cutters and two of the three splitters – received “A” grades. Let’s dive a little deeper into them.

RHP Homer Bailey (Royals/A’s, now Twins) – A (67 Adj. Contact Score, 20.4% Whiff Rate) – Bailey’s career appeared to be on life support entering 2019, but he rode his solid performance to a free agent deal with the Twins in 2020.

Bailey threw his splitter 26.4% of the time in 2019, and was well better than league average at missing bats (1st among qualifiers) and managing contact (2nd). The typical cutter/splitter posted a 39.8% grounder rate last season. Bailey’s was an extreme grounder generator, with a 55.8% mark. 2nd to only Masahiro Tanaka’s splitter.

He threw his splitter at an average velocity of 84.5 MPH, 2nd among the three qualifiers, and it didn’t move very much (4.2 inches horizontal, 1.5 inches vertical movement, on average.

It’s Bailey’s only average pitch, and for him to continue to move forward in a productive manner, it needs to remain an out pitch.

RHP Anibal Sanchez (Nationals) – A (71, 18.6%) – Sanchez was the only hurler to throw both a qualifying cutter and splitter last season. He posted identical usage rates of 23.5% on both offerings, His cutter (68, 8.5%) received a “B” grade; his splitter earned an “A” due to its superior bat-missing ability (2nd behind only Bailey). It wasn’t so bad in the contact management department (5th), either.

Albeit to a lesser extent than Bailey’s, Sanchez’ splitter was also a grounder generator (46.4% grounder rate). The authority of the batted balls allowed by both pitchers on their respective splitters was in the average range.

Sanchez’ average splitter velocity (84.3 MPH) was just a tad lower than Bailey’s, though it possessed a great deal more horizontal (4.9 inches) and vertical (4.5 inches) movement.

RHP Walker Buehler (Dodgers) – A (65, 13.8%) – Buehler’s cutter was clearly the best among qualifying starters last season, and one could make the argument that it was better than the two aforementioned pitchers’ splitters. I’ve decided not to make that argument, as Buehler’s “A” pitch’s usage rate was a comparatively low 13.0%.

Buehler’s cutter’s 65 Adjusted Contact Score was the best among all qualifying cutters/splitters. It’s all about throttling authority with this pitch, as his batted ball type frequency distribution is quite unremarkable.

He posted a stellar 39 Adjusted Fly Ball Contact Score, fractionally behind Lance Lynn for best in this pitch category. In addition, batters went 0 for 32 on grounders hit off of Buehler’s cutter.

At 92.8 MPH, his cutter was thrown harder than any of his qualifying peers, and it ranked tied for 1st in horizontal (3.3 inches) and 6th (4.7 inches) in vertical movement. Don’t be surprised if the cutter becomes more of a fixture in Buehler’s repertoire as we move forward.

JUST MISSED: Four pitchers received “B+” grades for their cutters: Yu Darvish (105 Adj. Contact Score, 15.8% Whiff Rate), Trevor Bauer (82, 13.7%), Lance Lynn (75, 11.8%) and Martin Perez (69, 10.9%). Among that group, Bauer came closest to earning an “A”, and Darvish (36.5%) and Perez (30.8%) posted very high usage rates.

THE WORST CUTTER: Hyun-Jin Ryu (134, 10.6%), with a “C”. Bet you didn’t see that one coming. His cutter’s contact management performance was by far the worst among qualifiers, as he posted the worst Adjusted Fly Ball Contact Score at 151. 7 of the 23 flies he allowed on the pitch were hit at 100 MPH or harder, and 15 of 23 were hit at 90 MPH or harder.

2018 “A” GRADE RECIPIENTS: There was only one – Kevin Gausman – who posted a 66 Adjusted Contact Score and 20.9% whiff rate on his splitter. Those numbers are almost identical to Bailey’s 2019 marks. Interestingly, only 3 of 15 2018 qualifiers repeated as 2019 qualifiers (Marco Gonzales, Jon Lester and Mike Leake). Having a cutter/splitter as an integral part of one’s repertoire doesn’t seem to correlate with year-to-year health and viability, let alone excellence.

The table below shows all 2019 ERA-qualifier cutter/splitter grades.

