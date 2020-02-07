MLS Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Adidas Jersey Reveal With Hopes Of Continual League Growth

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 05: Deandre Hopkins, left, and Tyler Blevins, middle, during the … [+] unveiling of the MLS/Adidas 2020 Club Jersey’s at Penn Plaza Pavilion on February 05, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Major League Soccer has an image problem. While America’s other pro leagues are chock full of iconic looks—from the Yankees’ pinstripes to the Lakers’ famous purple and gold—MLS, now heading into its 25th season, has yet to break through with a jersey or image that is instantly recognizable to the general public. In fact, the league has long been criticized for its boring on-field image.

That’s a problem for a league that’s dying to attract new fans, not to mention sell them merchandise they might actually wear outside the stadium, but it also means MLS has an opportunity to radically shake things up. In fact, they pulled out all the stops at Wednesday night’s FORWARD25 Jersey Reveal, where jersey sponsor Adidas put on a full-blown fashion show hot enough to attract a line of hopeful attendees stretching out in front of a midtown hotel. As a DJ bumped hits from Drake and Young Thug, the crowd of executives, influencers and invited media jostled for a taste of cocktails with names like “The OG” or “Fast Forward” as they waited for the new attire to be showcased in catwalk style by the likes of NFL wideout DeAndre Hopkins, YouTube sensation Dude Perfect and megastar Ninja, the highest-paid video gamer in the world.

The event was the handiwork of a collection of people, including Maribeth Towers, the MLS SVP Consumer Product and Riley Mahoney, the senior merchandise manager at the sneaker giant. Mahoney and the Adidas team, whose designers work on all of the German company’s jerseys—the same designer who created Atlanta United’s 2020 kit also designed Real Madrid’s three jerseys this year—were tasked with upgrading the MLS image.

It’s no small effort. Though last year’s MLS jersey sales were up 25% over 2018, the league still lags behind the competition. But MLS is on the right track, as a source at sports retailer Fanatics said that the day after the jersey reveal was the second largest day of sales in MLS history, falling short of only the day that Atlanta United won MLS Cup in 2018—so it was the biggest day of MLS not specifically attached to a championship or single event. And with soccer truly being a global sport, the sky’s the limit.

“This year we’ll be in over 30 different countries selling MLS jerseys,” Mahoney says. “You think about Latin America, in the Asia-Pacific market, in Europe, jersey collectors and fans are saying ‘How do I get that?’”

Adidas has updated or created the look for the league’s 26 teams, drawing on symbols that will click with local fans, like a sweeping loon wing for Minnesota United and black shirts embossed with herons for Inter Miami. The company worked together with league marketers and team owners, looking at what teams in the market may have used in the past and the demographic mix of the fan base. It leaned on a retro design element that drew on the league’s mid-90s inception, in addition to placing Adidas’ famous trio of stripes on the shoulder of each one.

“The 90s are cool right now. So if you look at pop culture at the moment, you’re seeing the 1990s in everything that you do. So we’ve taken that in a number of different places,” David Bruce, the MLS SVP of brand and media integration, says.

It’s all part of a push to keep soccer’s growth momentum moving forward as the U.S. prepares to host the men’s World Cup in 2026 for the first time since 1994. Team values have risen to an average $313 million, up nearly 30% year-over-year, according to Forbes’ 2019 MLS team valuations, and the league is now attracting celebrity owners like NBA star James Harden, who purchased a small stake in the Houston Dynamo for $15 million (the deal valued the team and its stadium at $425 million). Another promising sign is that elite players are coming to MLS while still in their prime, not at the end of their careers.

“I think [the World Cup] will be the most important sporting event the world has ever seen,” Bruce says. “And we’ll be the domestic league that’s going to be underpinning all of that.”

Hyperbole aside, Adidas still wants to be ready to capitalize on the attention.

“It’s opened up a huge opportunity for us to start celebrating and commercializing globally, which we didn’t necessarily have in the past,” Mahoney says. “It’s a true (sign) of the league of where they’re at and where they’re going that we’re getting that demand.”

