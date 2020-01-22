Molson Coors To Acquire Detroit Craft Brewery Atwater

Molson Coors Beverage Company will acquire Detroit’s Atwater Brewery

Atwater Brewery Facebook Page

Tenth and Blake Beer Company, the U.S. craft beer division of multinational beer maker Molson Coors Beverage Company, will acquire Detroit’s Atwater Brewery for an undisclosed sum.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed and the transaction is expected to close “within the next couple of months,” according to a press release.

Atwater is the first U.S. craft brewery that Tenth and Blake has purchased since mid-2016, when it went on a buying spree and acquired three small producers — Georgia’s Terrapin Brewing, Texas’ Revolver Brewing and Oregon’s Hop Valley Brewing — in the span of three weeks.

Tenth and Blake’s portfolio also includes the Saint Archer Brewing, AC Golden Brewing and Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing brands.

Reached by phone, Atwater owner and CEO Mark Rieth said the deal would enable the 23-year-old craft brewery to expand its presence throughout Michigan and the Midwest.

“There is still a lot of run room in our home market,” he said. “Having a strategic partner like Molson Coors will help us get to the next level.”

Rieth, who first invested in Atwater in 2002 and acquired full ownership of the brewery in 2005, said the company grew by single digits last year and produced “just over” 23,000 barrels of beer.

“As a regional brewery competing with 8,000 other breweries, we were very happy to grow,” he said.

Atwater Brewery’s ‘Spiked Sparkling Water’

Atwater Brewery

Atwater is known for its Dirty Blonde and Vanilla Java Porter offerings, but it also jumped into the crowded hard seltzer category last August. Rieth said the company sold about 15,000 cases of hard seltzer across just two states in 2019, and he believes sales could grow to 50,000 cases this year.

“I believe you will see maybe four or five national players and a couple of local options in each market,” he said. “That is where we are planting our feet down. We are making sure that we are resonating with chain store buyers here regionally, and that has worked out pretty well so far in Michigan.”

Atwater was ranked by the Brewers Association as the fifth-largest craft beer maker in Michigan in 2018, trailing Grand Rapids-based Founders Brewing (563,179 barrels), Kalamazoo-based Bell’s Brewery (472,168 barrels), Bellaire-based Short’s Brewing (45,485 barrels) and Holland-based New Holland Brewing (41,750 barrels).

Three of those aforementioned brands – Founders, Short’s and New Holland – have all sold stakes or struck partnerships with larger players. Founders is 90% owned by Spain’s Mahou San Miguel, and Heineken-backed Lagunitas purchased a 20% stake in Short’s back in 2017. New Holland also has a marketing and distribution arrangement with Pabst Brewing.

“Atwater has been a staple and a leader in the Michigan craft community for more than two decades, and we’re thrilled to have them join Tenth and Blake,” Paul Verdu, the vice president of Tenth and Blake said via the press release. “Our priority is to make sure their beer is enjoyed by consumers throughout their core markets and eventually across the Great Lakes region.”

Atwater’s beers are currently distributed in about 12 states, Rieth said, noting that he pulled the brand out of multiple markets midway through the last decade as competition within the craft beer segment began heating up.

“We had spread ourselves too thin,” he said. “So we made the decision to focus on ROI versus top-line growth, and took it on the chin in order to become more profitable and sell our beer closer to home.”

Moving forward, Rieth said the partnership with Molson Coors will help Atwater get its beers into the hands of more consumers.

“Our mantra is ‘Born in Detroit, Raised Everywhere,’” he said. “We are all about making the best beer in the world, and we want to bring it to the masses. Molson Coors is going to help us catapult that.”

Rieth, along with his management team, will continue to lead day-to-day operations, a press release noted. Molson Coors is also expected to maintain Atwater’s 95 employees, according to Crain’s Detroit.

Prior to running the brewery, Rieth worked in the automotive industry and “put everything on red” when he purchased Atwater in 2005.

“I poured everything I had into it,” he said. “I took out a bunch of business loans, divested from my automotive business and came on full-time because I knew that was the only way it was going to work.”

Fast-forward 15 years, and Rieth is now selling his business to the second-largest beer maker in the country.

“It really feels like 2020 is the right time for us to do this,” Rieth said, adding that he began exploring a sale of the business “a couple of years ago” and spoke to other strategic buyers as well as private equity firms.

“We looked at everything,” he said. “But having a strategic partner was much more important to us than just raising capital.”

This is the fourth significant announcement Molson Coors has made in the last three months.

At the end of October, CEO Gavin Hattersley announced a robust restructuring plan that included the consolidation of business units, the closing of its Denver office, hundreds of layoffs, several key leadership changes and a formal name change to reflect the company’s growing interest in competing outside of the beer category.

In November, Molson Coors acquired a minority stake in L.A. Libations, a California-based beverage incubator that specializes in non-alcoholic startups.

And earlier this month, the brewing giant said it would cease production at its Irwindale, California facility by September in order to “optimize” its brewery footprint.

