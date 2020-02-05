Mookie Betts Trade Makes The Dodgers A Juggernaut, NL Favorite

Mookie Betts and David Price are going to the Dodgers, and they just made a 106-win team even … [+] better. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Financial flexibility only works if it is used at some point.

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers flexed that flexibility, pulling off the blockbuster trade of the Major League Baseball offseason by acquiring Mookie Betts and David Price from the Boston Red Sox.

The Dodgers are sending outfielder Alex Verdugo, a hitter with elite upside who has struggled to find consistent playing time in a crowded Dodgers outfield, to the Red Sox. The Minnesota Twins are also sending pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol to Boston as part of the deal, and getting starter/super reliever Kenta Maeda in return from the Dodgers. Also, Boston is reportedly sending “significant cash” the Dodgers’ way. Even with that, the Red Sox are now well under the luxury tax threshold of $208 million, their top goal all winter.

Betts is in his final season before free agency and is owed $27 million while Price is owed $96 million over the next three years. Betts intends to head into free agency, but 2020 will now serve as an audition season for the Dodgers, who may have to go upward of $350 million next winter if they hope to re-sign Betts, the 2018 American League MVP.

Details of the Dodgers’ moves unfolded in real time on Twitter. Names like potential future ace Dustin May, slugging outfielder Joc Pederson and Maeda were all being mentioned as trade pieces in either the Betts-Price deal or as part of other separate trades.

Pederson was traded to the Los Angeles Angels for infielder Luis Rengifo. That trade, along with the Red Sox paying some of Price’s contract could mean the Dodgers will be able to stay under that $208 million tax threshold for a third consecutive season. That is an incredible feat for a team with as many weapons as the Dodgers have, and a testament to the way president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has been able to maneuver this team’s financial situation and its player development system.

While some details and medicals are still being finalized, one thing is absolutely clear: Betts is becoming a Dodger and is arguably the best player to change teams this offseason. He makes their lineup a modern day Murders’ Row. Plus his right-handedness is a nice offset to the Dodgers’ lefty sluggers.

This team has, without a doubt, the league’s most potent offense.

For much of this offseason, and partly because of the previous one, the Dodgers took shots from fans and some media for not landing a superstar player. Last year they missed on Bryce Harper and this year they missed on ace Gerrit Cole, then failed to be in the running for Anthony Rendon, another elite hitter.

But with this trade, the Dodgers have a legitimate claim that they landed the best player available on either market. Betts is an elite defensive right fielder who will now be neighbors with likely center fielder and reigning National League MVP Cody Bellinger. With that pair patrolling the outfield and anchoring that lineup, the Dodgers, already likely World Series favorites in the NL, have become a complete and undisputable juggernaut.

They are easily the favorite in the NL West, where they’ve already won seven consecutive division titles, and to make their third World Series in the last four years.

While the Dodgers didn’t win it all last year – and haven’t since 1988 – they did win 106 games. Now, with this trade, and using their flexibility to absorb most of two massive salaries, they just got even better.

