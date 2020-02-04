More Coronavirus Woes For China’s Restaurant Industry As Big Shanghai Chain Shuts

here.) Starbucks and McDonalds have also announced partial store closings in the mainland.

Another big restaurant operator in China has suspend all of its business in connection with the country’s coronavirus outbreak.

Tansh Global Food Group said on Monday business at all of its mainland China stores including Shanghai Min, The Dining Room, Maison De L’Hui, Wolfgang Puck and Doutor was suspended “to facilitate the prevention and control of the Epidemic and ensure the health and safety of our employees and customers.” In Hong Kong, seven of its stores are open while five have shut.

Tansh “will proactively prepare for the resumption of business after the Epidemic according to its development and the relevant government policies. Further announcements will be published on the specific time and progress for the resumption of business,” the company said in a Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing. Tansh has sales equivalent to $93 million from 94 restaurants in the first six months of 2019.

Haidilao International Holdings, a big hotpot chain with a market capitalization of $20 billion, said earlier this week its stores would stay closed indefinitely, revising a plan to open on Feb. 1. (See story here.) Starbucks and McDonalds have also announced partial store closings in the mainland.

More than 400 people have died and over 20,000 have become sick as of Monday from the deadly coronavirus. United, Delta and American Airlines are halting mainland flights, and the World Health Organization on Friday declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern on Jan. 30. China is the world’s second-largest economy, and the economic impact of the outbreak is also rippling across supply chains.

Stock investors yesterday bought up shares in China Internet companies on the belief that online spending during the coronavirus outbreak would help buoy overall consumer demand even though traditional retail stores are being hurt as many shoppers stay indoors to avoid the flu. (See story here.)

Tansh’s Hong Kong-traded shares have lost more than of their value in the past year.

