More Free ‘Borderlands 3’ Loot Is Available Now With Twitch Prime

More free loot is available for Borderlands 3 fans right now with Twitch Prime.

Credit: Gearbox

Gearbox announced that more free loot is now available for Bordlerlands 3 players with a Twitch Prime subscription.

If you have Amazon Prime, Twitch Prime is included. If not, you can sign up for Twitch Prime right here.

It comes with free monthly games and in-game items for a bunch of different titles like Apex Legends and Warframe.

The new Borderlands 3 loot includes an Echo Skin and three Golden Keys which you can use in-game to score Epic and Legendary items.

According to Gearbox, Borderlands 3 was the second-best-selling video game of 2019 after Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare. That’s a pretty startling achievement, but I guess people really were that hyped for it after so many years since Borderlands 2. For my part, I think Borderlands 3 is fine. It just feels a little dated, to be honest.

