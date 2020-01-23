Home Technology More Free ‘Borderlands 3’ Loot Is Available Now With Twitch Prime
Technology

More Free ‘Borderlands 3’ Loot Is Available Now With Twitch Prime

written by Forbes January 23, 2020
More Free ‘Borderlands 3’ Loot Is Available Now With Twitch Prime
right here.

” readability=”31.646940822467″>

Borderlands 3 Twitch Prime

More free loot is available for Borderlands 3 fans right now with Twitch Prime.

Credit: Gearbox

Gearbox announced that more free loot is now available for Bordlerlands 3 players with a Twitch Prime subscription.

If you have Amazon Prime, Twitch Prime is included. If not, you can sign up for Twitch Prime right here.

It comes with free monthly games and in-game items for a bunch of different titles like Apex Legends and Warframe.

The new Borderlands 3 loot includes an Echo Skin and three Golden Keys which you can use in-game to score Epic and Legendary items.

According to Gearbox, Borderlands 3 was the second-best-selling video game of 2019 after Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare. That’s a pretty startling achievement, but I guess people really were that hyped for it after so many years since Borderlands 2. For my part, I think Borderlands 3 is fine. It just feels a little dated, to be honest.

Check out all the free games and other goodies available in January on Twitch Prime right here.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Andrew Yang Is Right – The US Is...

December 2, 2019

Amazon Christmas Sales: Here Are The Best Live...

December 21, 2019

‘WWE 2K20’ Is Starting 2020 With A Bizzare...

January 1, 2020

Mobility Trends To Look For At CES 2020

December 16, 2019

Logitech’s New VR Stylus Is Launching In February...

December 20, 2019

Murder In The House Of Gucci

December 20, 2019

She Almost Lost Her Home In California’s Wildfires....

January 16, 2020

Walmart Cyber Monday 2019: Here Are The First...

November 30, 2019

Price Alert: Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 10, TV...

January 13, 2020

Google Chrome Alternatives: The 4 Best Options For...

December 8, 2019