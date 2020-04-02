More Than 50% Of Americans Have Lost Income And Nearly 25% Have Been Laid Off Due To The Coronavirus Outbreak

A woman wears facemask and stores are closed due to the COVID-19 epidemic in Queens, New York on … [+] March 25th, 2020. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Topline: More than half of all Americans say they or someone in their household have lost income and nearly 1 in 4 indicate either themselves or someone in their household have been laid off due to the coronavirus outbreak, the most recent sign yet that the virus is inflicting widespread pain on the U.S. economy.

The survey, conducted by the Associated Press-Norc Center for Public Affairs Research and released on Thursday, found that 53% of Americans households report having received a pay cut, taken unpaid time off or had their hours reduced since the crisis began; 23% of Americans say they or someone in their household have been been laid off.

conducted by the Associated Press-Norc Center for Public Affairs Research The findings come after the Labor Department reported 6 million people filed for unemployment last week, a new record, as the coronavirus forces businesses to shut and more than 250 million Americans to stay sheltered indoors.

More than 10 million people have filed for unemployment benefits in the last two weeks, enough to bring the jobless rate to 7.5%, according to the Wall Street Journal.

according to the Wall Street Journal. These figures are a remarkable turnaround for a U.S. economy that was humming along up until a few weeks ago, when jobless claims hovered near record lows and consumer confidence was high.

Some 60% of Americans now say the economy is “poor,” compared to 67% that believed it was “good” in January, according to the survey.

What to watch for: How the virus will continue to impact the economy. Experts are conflicted about how severe a toll the coronavirus could take. Some analysts predict that the jobless rate could climb to as high as 30%, while others say it’s more likely to hover around 10%.

