‘Mortal Shell’ Is A Dark Action-RPG Inspired Heavily By ‘Dark Souls’

Mortal Shell is an action-RPG that takes a page or two from ‘Dark Souls’ and other FromSoftware … [+] games. It looks excellent.

Credit: Cold Symmetry

It’s pretty hard to make a good Soulslike game—a game that takes inspiration from the gameplay and level design of FromSoftware’s Dark Souls games. The only truly great Soulslike’s so far have been FromSoftware’s other titles, Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

There have been some others that are quite good, however, like Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Team Ninja’s Nioh games and the 2D Salt & Sanctuary.

We may need to add Mortal Shell to the list. The upcoming action-RPG from newly-formed studio Cold Symmetry and publisher PlayStack looks very much like a Dark Souls game in terms of both gameplay and aesthetic. It looks very good, though there’s only so much one can glean from a trailer.

Speaking of which, here’s the trailer:

As you can see, the gameplay and aesthetic are very Soulsy. There’s a moment in the trailer where a character stands up and the way his shoulders shrug as he straightens looks like it was plucked directly from Dark Souls’ stand-up from a bonfire animation.

I’m fine with it. Imitation is the greatest form of flattery, after all. Like I said above, it’s tough to really match FromSoftware’s combat and world-building finesse, but I hope that Mortal Shell at least comes close.

It looks gorgeous, for one thing. And it sounds like a cool concept. You take over various “shells” and gain their powers and abilities while fighting what appears to be a wide range of varied enemies and bosses with some very cool weapons and magic at your disposal.

Interestingly, the team behind this game is comprised of just 15 people, including co-founder Anton Gonzalez (formerly of Sucker Punch) and co-founder Vitaly Bulgarov (formerly of Blizzard).

You can visit the game’s Steam page here. Visit the Mortal Shell website here.

Mortal Shell is slated for a Q3 release this year on PS4, Xbox One and PC although with everything going on right now in the world I don’t trust any release dates anymore.

Screenshots below:

Mortal Shell

Credit: Cold Symmetry

Mortal Shell

Credit: Cold Symmetry

Mortal Shell

Credit: Cold Symmetry

Mortal Shell

Credit: Cold Symmetry

Mortal Shell

Credit: Cold Symmetry

Mortal Shell

Credit: Cold Symmetry

Mortal Shell

Credit: Cold Symmetry

