Most Anticipated Dance/Electronic Albums Of 2020: Zedd, Swedish House Mafia, Diplo And Calvin Harris

Here’s a look at eight of the most anticipated dance and electronic albums coming in 2020.

Zedd

The German producer typically likes to release albums several years apart, so while it’s not unusual that he hasn’t had a full-length in some time, it’s now been five years, and it’s about time he comes back with a proper full-length! In the years since his sophomore project True Colors was unleashed, the musician has shared at least four singles that haven’t been attached to a collection in addition to a few others that may wind up on his next album anyway (even though they’re present on other releases).

Zedd has even landed two of the biggest successes of his career, “Stay” with Alessia Cara and “The Middle” with Grey and Maren Morris, both of which are waiting to potentially be connected to something larger.

La Roux – Supervision

Inventive and wholly original electronic duo La Roux got off to a great start at the end of the last decade with their self-titled debut, which produced the global hit “Bulletproof” and which won them a Grammy. The two musicians went their separate ways shortly after that, and Elly Jackson continued under the moniker, releasing the much-less-successful follow-up Trouble in Paradise in 2014.

Both “International Woman of Leisure” and “Gullible Fool” hit in 2019, and though they didn’t make any commercial impact, longtime fans of the outfit are still thrilled the third full-length Supervision is coming on February 7.

Calvin Harris

Like Zedd, Calvin Harris may be one of the most successful dance/electronic producers working today, but he doesn’t rush his albums. In fact, the Scottish powerhouse is known for waiting so long in between proper drops that sometimes he chooses to leave massive singles off the tracklist, as they are years old by that point.

In 2018, Harris scored two chart-toppers in the U.K. (“One Kiss” with Dua Lipa and “Promises” with Sam Smith), and last year he and Rag’N’Bone Man’s “Giant” stalled in the runner-up rung, and those are just a few of his most recent hits that haven’t yet been attached to an album.

Grimes – Miss Anthropocene

Delightful weirdo Grimes, who is one of the most exciting names working in electronic music today, is slated to return five years after her Art Angels completely shook up the underground dance-pop world. Miss Anthropocene arrives on February 21, and the Canadian performer has already gifted fans with five cuts from the set: “We Appreciate Power” with Hana, “Violence” with i_o, “So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth,” “My Name Is Dark” and “4ÆM.” Three of those tunes quickly became top 40 hits on the U.S. dance chart.

Disclosure

Brotherly duo Disclosure are yet another major name in the dance world that hasn’t shared a complete album in five years, which is somewhat odd, given how quickly that field moves. Plenty of stars have dropped singles and remixes and smaller sets left and right, but fans have been forced to wait patiently for more, and the two British musicians may join the likes of Zedd and Grimes by ending their semi-hiatus in 2020.

No word yet on another huge single, but isn’t it time?

Flume

Unlike many of the artists on this list, Flume posts new music constantly, never going more than a year without a single, an EP, a mixtape or an album, and the same will hold true in 2020. The Australian Grammy winner has made clear he has something special coming on January 12, which closely follows the two sets he shared in 2019.

Two singles, “Let You Know” with London Grammar and “Rushing Back” with Vera Blue, appeared in 2019, and they may be included in the forthcoming project.

Swedish House Mafia

It’s still being kept hush-hush, but all signs point to a proper Swedish House Mafia reunion in 2020, and not one that only involves live shows that a small portion of their massive fan base can attend. The pioneering trio may very well reunite this year for one song, or perhaps a complete album. While nobody is speaking just yet, there have been rumors that this comeback has been in the works for quite some time, so those who love the collective should get ready to hear something incredible this year.

Mura Masa – R.Y.C.

Alex Crossan, better known as Mura Masa, made waves in 2017 with the release of his self-titled first full-length, and from then on, he has remained a darling of the genre. He’s created some truly odd tunes, but people can’t seem to get enough of the beats he puts together, and soon, they’ll have plenty more to dive into.

The Grammy winner is planning on gifting his second album R.Y.C. to listeners on January 17, making it one of the earliest launches of 2020. Never a real hitmaker, singles “I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again” with Clairo, “No Hope Generation” and “Deal Wiv It” with Slowthai have already come and gone without charting, but his followers aren’t any less excited for more.

Keep An Eye Out For

Diplo is always working on about 15 things at once, and there’s no telling when something may be ready or if he may push an expected title back. His group Major Lazer has been sharing singles for years, some of which have become massively successful, but their long-awaited album Music is the Weapon (or is it now called Lazerism?) could or could not come in 2020. If it does, it might featur older cuts like “Cold Water” with Justin Bieber and “Run Up” with PartyNextDoor and Nicki Minaj, but more likely, the focus will be on newer tracks like “Can’t Take It from Me” with Skip Marley and “Que Calor” with J Balvin and El Alfa.

In addition to more Major Lazer art, Diplo has been busy finding ways to combine electronic music and country under the pseudonym Thomas Wesley (his real name), and he’s already found some success with the cuts “Heartless” with Morgan Wallen and most recently, “Lonely” with the Jonas Brothers. A set from that project may come this year as well.

Both Galantis and the Pet Shop Boys have revealed new albums, and both are sure to appease their dedicated fan bases when they arrive.

It’s been four years since Deadmau5’s last proper studio album of original material, and he’s been busy doling out songs. David Guetta usually takes more time in between full-lengths, but his last effort underperformed, and in 2019 he shared nine singles, so perhaps he quickened the pace to keep up with the faster-than-ever release schedule. Both producers may have something packaged ready in 2020.

There are rumors that Charli XCX may be ready to dive into her next era in no time, and Skrillex, one of the most successful and awarded artists in the genre, may also return to the regular album cycle sometime soon…not that he really has to at this point.

