Most Popular 15 Tech Jobs For 2020 From Indeed

Just over 10% of all available tech jobs today are for software and senior software engineers. 4.8% of all tech positions open today are for technical professionals with development expertise. Indeed’s 2020 ranking of the most popular tech jobs indicates technical professionals are seeing strong demand for their expertise in line-of-business roles. Product Managers, who often act as product owners and progress in their careers to Profit & Loss (P/L) responsibility-based roles, are in the top 15 for the third time. There are 129,601 product manager and product management-related job openings on Glassdoor today for example. The following are the 15 most popular tech jobs for 2020 from Indeed:

Indeed Tech Skills Explorer: Right Skills for the Right Tech Job

January is the most popular month of the year to recruit and look for a new job in tech. Indeed found that tech jobs comprise 5.8% of all jobs available on their site as of this month, staying consistently at that level for the last five years. Tech employers typically ramp up new hiring plans through December into January, making the hiring climate favorable for technical professionals with marketable skills that are in demand. The following trend line is from Indeed’s analysis:

Indeed Tech Skills Explorer: Right Skills for the Right Tech Job

The top skills a Software Engineer job candidate needs to get into an interview cycle and eventually hired include Java, C++, Python, JavaScript, C#, and C. Over half (53%) of Software Engineering jobs today require Java expertise, followed by C++ (41%) and Python (31%). Using the Job Seeker’s Toolkit it’s easy to compare the skill sets required for the top three most popular tech jobs of 2020. A comparison of Software Engineer, Senior Software Engineer and Software Architect are shown below along with the ranking completed by Indeed as part of their study:

Indeed Tech Skills Explorer: Right Skills for the Right Tech Job

Open positions for Data Scientists most often require Python (79%), machine learning (72%) and R programming expertise (64%). Data Scientists’ roles in organizations are becoming more multifaceted quickly as industries realize the potential technical professionals with expertise in these areas can contribute. Additional technical expertise in SQL programming, Hadoop, Spark, and Java are common as well.

data scientist Indeed Tech Skills Explorer: Right Skills for the Right Tech Job

Indeed’s Tech Skills Explorer: Right Skills for the Right Tech Job published today. The results of Indeed’s analysis of skill terms used in job descriptions created between September 2014 and September 2019 are the basis of the top tech jobs rankings. Indeed has created a Tech Skills Explorer that provides a percentage breakout of tech skills by technical position, examples of which are shown below:

iStock

Software Engineer, Software Architect and System Engineer are the most popular tech jobs for 2020.

Three of the top fifteen jobs are in development roles, with Developer (5 th ), Full Stack Developer (7 th ) and Front End Developer (9 th ) among the top tech jobs for 2020.

), Full Stack Developer (7 ) and Front End Developer (9 ) among the top tech jobs for 2020. Product Manager is 10 th on the list, one of the most sought-after jobs on Indeed and Glassdoor every year.

on the list, one of the most sought-after jobs on Indeed and Glassdoor every year. Indeed’s Job Seeker’s Toolkit is worth checking out to see what skills you’ll need for the jobs you’re interested in the future based on your career roadmap.

