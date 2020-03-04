Home Finance Move Over Crypto: Congress Holds Hearing On Blockchain Benefits For Small Business
Finance

Move Over Crypto: Congress Holds Hearing On Blockchain Benefits For Small Business

written by Forbes March 4, 2020
Move Over Crypto: Congress Holds Hearing On Blockchain Benefits For Small Business
The U.S. House Small Business Committee is hosting a hearing on March 4, 2020 called, ‘Building Blocks Of Change: The Benefits Of Blockchain Technology For Small Business’. As opposed to a focus on policies around cryptocurrencies such as Facebook’s Project Libra since June of 2019, the Small Business Committee is taking a fresh look at the distributed ledger technology known as blockchain and how the technology – separate from the application of cryptocurrency – can support small businesses in the United States.

3d illustration a laptop and blockchain technology

null

Getty

Where Congress has seen a number of hearings that are negative on cryptocurrency or put the technology on the defensive, particularly with the hearings on Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency, this hearing may help change the narrative in DC from the focus on more stringent regulations for crypto with an broader conversation into how the technology can provide use cases in a variety of economic sectors.

A livestream of the hearing is available here and a full report will be provided in an additional story later today.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Want Cheap Flights? Here’s Where To Travel Every...

January 19, 2020

Why I’m Angry About The SECURE Act

December 20, 2019

Interview: 2020 Forecast On Tax Legislation And Regulations

January 6, 2020

Mike Bloomberg Places Spotlight On Crypto And Blockchain...

February 19, 2020

5 Financial Pros Share Their Money Mistakes—And How...

December 15, 2019

2 New Retirement Abroad Authorities Issue Their Best...

January 3, 2020

Oil Markets Plunge On Coronavirus Fears, But Will...

February 25, 2020

The Blockchain Executive With A Rock N’ Roll...

January 25, 2020

Somebody Stopped Paying Their Social Security Taxes Today

January 1, 2020

Hidden Gems – Why Small, Advanced Economies Will...

January 27, 2020

Leave a Comment