Music Mogul DJ Khaled Cuts The Price On His Miami Mansion By $600,000

DJ Khaled’s luxurious bayfront home is on a double lot.

ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

Grammy award-winning musician DJ Khaled recently lowered the price of his Miami mansion by $600,000, bringing the listing down to $5.99 million. This is the second price drop for the three-story waterfront estate since he put it on the market in December 2018.

The ultramodern 6,697-square-foot home is in the prestigious gated community of Island Estates in the suburb of Aventura. It was listed at $7.99 million by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty last December. Since then, it has taken a 25% price cut. Khaled purchased the mansion in December 2015 for $3.84 million.

The multi-talented music artist and producer, who energized the crowd during Super Bowl 2020, spent more than $2.5 million remodeling the Mediterranean-style estate, which includes five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Soaring windows bring in natural light.

ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

Master bedroom

ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

Entertainment space

ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

The home is filled with luxurious touches, including 14-karat gold chandeliers bedecked with Swarovski crystals, an elevator, granite staircase, wine room, chef’s kitchen and a master suite with a sitting area and veranda offering unique sunrise and sunset views. Marble and walnut floors make quite a statement, alternating throughout the interior. An enormous walk-in shoe closet was designed to hold 500 pairs of sneakers.

Master bathroom

ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

Chef’s kitchen

ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

Listing agent Janet Ben Zvi said the property at 3914 Island Estates leaves the same impression on everyone who visits: “They are absolutely stunned and impressed by the home’s architecture and remarkable attention to detail,” she said. “Leading with its intricate Mediterranean design, glorious tall archways displayed throughout, 240 feet of water frontage, spellbound pool and spa, the home gives a new meaning to resort-style living. But what’s most extraordinary in this warm and gracious home, is its striking walk-in closets fit for every sneaker connoisseur and woman who adores haute couture.”

Elegantly appointed walk-in closet

ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

Home office

ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

Ample outdoor space with extraordinary bay views

ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

The lavish outdoor space showcases a swimming pool, fire pit, grill and breath-taking bay views. The half-acre grounds also provide separate parking for cars and golf carts. On the property’s edge are 240 feet of frontage and a 50-foot boat dock.

The mansion comes with access to white-glove amenities at Privé, an ultra-luxury condo development on a private 8-acre island. Privé consists of twin towers with a two-story gym and spa, expansive pool deck with two swimming pools, a private beach and marina for yachts, wine and cigar lounge, jogging trail, tennis court, playground and about 70,000 square feet of indoor social spaces.

Khaled recently bought a $25.7 million mansion in Miami Beach, and reportedly has been looking to purchase property in New York. Khaled and his wife, Nicole Tuck, welcomed their second child to the household in January.

