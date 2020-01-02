Nail Your 2020 Resolution With Help From These Books

The topic of transparency in business has trended for years, but until people learn to live authentically, they often have difficulty being transparent. In Be True, Julie Rosenberg leverages what she’s learned on the yoga mat to assist readers in managing tension, becoming stronger communicators and seeing the glass as perpetually half full. I found great meaning in the prompts in this book, which allowed me to thoughtfully ruminate on some deep topics. I’ve earmarked numerous pages, and I believe more are destined for the same treatment.

Source