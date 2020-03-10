Nashville’s Songwriting Community Profiled In New Film ‘It All Begins With A Song’

“It All Begins With A Song” Documentary

Nashville has certainly earned its reputation as “Music City.” It’s famous for its artists, musicians, producers, recording studios, and numerous live performance venues. But there’s another creative component that doesn’t get a lot of attention and, interestingly enough, serves as the foundation for all of it. Nashville is home to thousands of talented songwriters and a new documentary called It All Begins with a Song tells their story.

“We have this community of songwriters that’s sort of one of the last artist colonies left in the world,” says longtime songwriter, Brett James, “and it really only exists in Nashville. Most people don’t know anything about it, and a lot of people don’t even know the profession of songwriting even exists. We have all of these wonderful, creative people who are almost 100-percent behind the scenes.”

While it’s true that many artists write their own songs, others rely on the songwriters who do it for a living when choosing new material. James has written songs for Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Kelly Clarkson, Bon Jovi, and he co-wrote Carrie Underwood’s “Jesus Take the Wheel.”

“Many of the artists in the world are great songwriters, obviously, but a lot of the bigger ones, historically, like Elvis or Reba McEntire or George Straight were interpreters of other people’s songs and that’s something a lot of people don’t think about.”

Jessi Alexander, too, has worked for a number of years as a songwriter. Her list of credits include No. 1’s for Blake Shelton, Lee Brice, and others. She also wrote “The Climb” for Miley Cyrus.

“Nashville is home to so many different styles of music now and this film showcases songwriters like myself who are country music songwriters that do more of the Music Row, blue collar grind, but there are so many different kinds of artistic songwriters all over town,” she says. “It’s important to show the depth of music that’s here, the gospel, bluegrass, jazz, blues, and on and on.”

Claude Kelly has written a string of big hits like “Grenade” for Bruno Mars, “Circus” for Britney Spears,” “My Life Would Suck Without You” for Kelly Clarkson, and many others. The native New Yorker ended up moving to Nashville about four years ago. He says he was drawn to the city’s creative spirit.

“There’s plenty of talent-minded people at the hub of the music business or music industry and none of them can be denied because they’ve all done things that have changed the culture, but the good thing about Nashville is that it has a respect for the creative community. So, whereas New York is really great with financials and LA is about the business and the Hollywood aspect, there’s this thing about Nashville where the songwriters, the producers, the artists, and the musicians come first.”

The goal behind It All Begins with a Song is to offer a deeper look at that creative community and shine a light on the songwriters.

“Songwriters are the soul of Music City,” says Butch Spyridon, President and CEO of National Convention & Visitors Corp. “The film covers multiple genres, multiple eras, and is entirely from the mouths and hearts of songwriters.”

Throughout the film, viewers hear from songwriters and artist/songwriters who share fascinating stories about the creation of some of the greatest songs in music.

Garth Brooks recalls how he felt when he first heard “The Dance” written by Tony Arata, Jonathan Cain of Journey recounts how he ended up writing “Don’t Stop Believin” based on something his father told him, and Mac Davis talks about writing “In the Ghetto” specifically for Elvis Presley. And the list goes on and on.

And while there’s no magic formula to writing a great song, the best songs are those that connect on an emotional level.

“Every songwriter has a different tool belt and my specific tool belt seems to be vulnerability, honesty, struggle, hardship, and heartbreak,” says Alexander. “But I grew up listening to people like Loretta Lynn, Tammy Wynette, George Jones, and Hank Williams Sr, people who were truth tellers, so that’s my kind of school. Still, you can’t underestimate a great, upbeat, get-the-crowd-on-their feet song like “Drink in My Hand” by Eric Church, or other fun songs. I think what makes a great song is telling whatever truth there is. And if it means it’s Friday and we want to raise some hell, then write the best one of those type of songs you can write.”

Kelly agrees that truth and vulnerability are key.

“Heart and truth matter because writing a song can become formulaic. What makes songwriting special, what makes it magical, is the ability for somebody, anybody, from any walk of life to lay their heart on the line in a song. Did I feel you, did I believe you, did you take me to a place where I feel changed because of it? That’s what great songs are about.”

Ideas for a song can come from anywhere. In the documentary, Alexander describes how she, Connie Harrington, and Jimmy Yeary wrote a song about a man whose son died in Afghanistan that was sparked by something one of them heard on the radio. The lyrics touched on how the man struggled to deal with his grief. The end result was a song called “I Drive Your Truck” recorded by Lee Brice. There’s much more to the story, including how it continues to honor both the man and his son, featured in the documentary. Never underestimate the power of a song.

A number of songwriters eventually go on to become performers in their own right. Both Alexander and James are releasing their own albums this month, while Kelly has some exciting projects in the work at his studio just outside Nashville.

But with artists always looking for the next big song, the door is always open for the next gift gifted songwriter.

“There’s still a lot of dreamers out there, sitting around with guitars and pianos trying to write something somebody cares about,” says James. “But it’s got to touch people.”

It All Begins with a Song is currently available for purchase on DVD through Amazon. You can also find it on iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, FlixFling, and other video platforms.

