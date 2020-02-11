Nat Geo Brain Games Explores Impact Of Music On Your Brain With Jack Black

Tenacious D bandmates Jack Black and Kyle Gass appeared on Brain Games to explore how music affects … [+] the brain.

I love music. I love Jack Black. I love Brain Games. So, this week’s episode of Nat Geo’s Brain Games was particularly awesome because host Keegan-Michael Key was joined by Jack Black (and his Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass) for some games and exercises designed to examine the affect of music on the brain.

They start off exploring the Tritone Paradox—an auditory illusion in which a sequentially played pair of tones is heard differently by different people. Key asks Jack Black and a few others—Kyle Gass and two audience volunteers—to build a face based on what they hear as the tones are played. The results were interesting—and perplexing. I can say definitely that Jack Black and I hear tritones differently. Black chose the opposite of what I would do for every sound. The thing that blows my mind is that there is apparently no “right answer.”

Next, they showed a pre-recorded segment narrated by Key and asked the audience to try and remember a list of items from a grocery store, with some help from a couple koala bears. One just rattled off the list, and the other listed the same items, but with a rhythm. Key goes on to explain that the memory centers in the hippocampus and frontal cortex process an overwhelming amount of data every day. When a beat or rhythm is added, it served as a cheat sheet or bookmark that helps you access the memory easier after the fact. This is also why most children are taught the alphabet using the standard song—”Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star” but with the words replaced by the letters.

Cara Santa Maria, the resident brain expert for Brain Games, conducted an experiment with how music even affects how we perceive flavor. She had Valerie Gordon—a well known chocolatier—taste chocolate from two different bowls while listening to music. For the first one, Cara played a heavy bass line and for the second a light tune on a xylophone or triangles. Gordon gave two very different assessments of the chocolate, but the reality is that it was the same chocolate both times.

They repeated the exercise with random volunteers. The volunteers gave the chocolate an average “sweetness” score of 3.3 out of 10—with a 1 being the most bitter—while listening to the heavy bass. The same chocolate ranked an average of 6.9 for sweetness when listening to the light music. Keep that in mind the next time you’re selecting music to listen to during a meal.

Key also had Jack Black and Kyle Gass set up a cutaway video about Musical Expectancy (or Melodic Expectation). The Tenacious D crew plays the very beginning of the Star Spangled Banner, but leaves everyone hanging. Kelly Clarkson explains on the video below how and why Musical Expectation works.

Side note: The show’s mentalist, Lior Suchard, is still a wizard channeling dark magic from another dimension. I am sure (well, relatively sure) there is a mix of scientific explanation and skill that goes into what he does, but he blows my mind every episode and they never even hint at explaining the how or why behind his epic feats.

I already knew that music has a powerful affect on both my memory and my mood, but it was very interesting to watch the tests and games and learn some of the science behind it. Plus, it’s always great to watch Jack Black. Brain Games airs on Monday nights on Nat Geo and is available to stream after it airs.

