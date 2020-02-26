Nathaniel Rateliff Reflects On Loss And Hope For His New Solo Album

Nathaniel Rateliff

credit: Rett Rogers

The most obvious thing about Nathaniel Rateliff’s latest solo record, And It’s Still Alright, is how different it sounds compared to the previous music he made with his group the Night Sweats. In contrast to Rateliff’s raucous, Stax-influenced albums with the band—Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (2015) and Tearing at the Seams (2018)—this new record is quite reflective, stark and somber. It started out as a meditation on his then-disintegrating marriage.

“Even with the Night Sweats stuff,” the Denver-based musician says now, “a lot of it was very personal, especially the last record [Tearing at the Seams]. I guess some of this was still sort of a continuing theme to the stuff I was going through then. This had some other elements to it—I didn’t feel that would have been appropriate for a Night Sweats record. I was starting to make the second record not sound like a guy going through a divorce, because that’s what was happening at the time. It was kind of hard to write around that and also be sensitive to the situation, and not just let everybody know that’s what I was going through.”

But the project took on a greater meaning when Rateliff’s producer Richard Swift, whose credits included the Black Keys, the Shins and Foxygen, died at the age of 41 in 2018. “This was something we were going to do together and we had a lot of the same struggles,” says Rateliff. “So it all hit close to home in a lot of ways. Which also sort of changed some of the topic of the songs to me, either writing to Richard or writing about that situation of his passing.”

Swift is referenced throughout Rateliff’s rootsy and atmospheric-sounding record, especially on two songs—the first is being the folk-oriented title track that offers a sense of hope amid tough times. Says Rateliff: “We all go through these similar hardships, so how do we find something else other than the acknowledgement of sharing that together? How do we move past it and make it a point of growth, instead of a point of struggle?”

The other song inspired by Swift is the album’s emotional and stark ballad “Rush On,” which is further elevated by Ratefliff’s very powerfully moving vocal performance. “I don’t really know where it came from,” the singer says. “I think I had the phrase ‘rush on’ in my head. I immediately felt like I was trying to say something to Richard. And so I let all of it come out, all the things that I wanted to be able to say, to let him know that even though he was gone that I recognized and shared that same unexplainable brokenness. I wanted to be able to talk about that in a song so that it creates a conversation for the listener, and for other people to be able to be vulnerable that thing and talk about it—and then also try to find hope in there and not to feel so devastated and so lost.”

The moments of melancholy and introspection that surround the record is buoyed by hope and resilience in overcoming personal difficulties. Fans of Rateliff’s earlier work might notice the sound of the new record is a throwback to his pre-Night Sweats albums In Memory of Loss (2010) and Falling Faster Than You Can Run (2013).“There’s a lot of similarities in there for sure,” he says. “I just kind of feel like I’ve taken everything I’ve learned from the Night Sweats and the shows we play and our time on the road. I feel like I’ve grown as a musician and a performer, and as a writer and singer. All of that in one got me here and helped me write this record, too.”

Other standouts on the record include the soulful “What a Drag,” the gospel-ish “Mavis” and the stirring “Time Stands.” While mostly in the folk rock range, there is some stylistic diversity on new album as is the case with the swampy and bluesy “Expecting to Lose” and the orchestral-sounding pop of “Tonight #2.” At times, one could detect Rateliff tapping into such influences as Harry Nilsson and Roger Miller on And It’s Still Alright. “You can’t really hear it in there, but I’ve been listening to so much Nina Simone at least in the last couple of years,” Rateliff continues. “I think it kind of maybe helped influence some of my progression. I don’t know if that comes out in there now. There’s definitely a lot of Harry Nilsson. One of the first songs I shared with Richard was “All or Nothing,” and he was like, “Man, you can’t be too Nilsson with this one.” And I was like, ‘Right?’”

Working with Rateliff on the album included co-producers James Barone and Night Sweats drummer Patrick Meese, all of whom had worked with Swift and learned a lot from him. “This was going to be a record I had planned to do with Richard, which Pat probably would have been a part of as well,” says Rateliff. “We tried to approach it thinking, ‘Well, what would he do on this?’ We actually started a record at his studio in Cottage Grove, Oregon last March. His family left it open for people to go back and use, which I think is fantastic.”

With the new album out into the world after what he had been through in the last few years—especially coping with Swift’s death and the end of his marriage—Rateliff does feel a sense of burden lifted. “It’s kind of taking me a long time to admit to myself, “ he says, “but writing is a part of my process in dealing with things and moving forward. It was very cathartic to even be in Richard’s studio, and to be writing songs that were about him or about him not being here anymore.”

Rateliff recently commenced his virtually sold-out solo tour that will run through August, accompanied by members of the Night Sweats serving as his backing group. “I’ve been playing some of these shows completely alone, which I really enjoy,” he says. “I feel like it’s really nice in a way that it’s such a different approach to the way we play in the Night Sweats. I feel like the guys in the Night Sweats learning these songs will contribute to how we play as the Night Sweats as well. There’s a different intention and there’s certainly much more subtlety in this than there is in the Night Sweats, and that’s kind of nice—to force yourself to listen to what everybody’s doing instead of just trucking along through the songs.”

Given the popularity of the Night Sweats and the opportunities brought to him as a result, Rateliff acknowledges his journey from being a relatively unknown singer-songwriter to a critically-acclaimed and popular artist. “The last five [years] drastically changed in a way I had been trying to work towards, probably 20 years,” he says. “It always comes as a surprise and also a real blessing, too.”

