National Cannabis Diversity Awareness Convention: Portland, Oregon- March 7-8, 2020

This will be the 2nd time in Portland, OR that a convention of this kind will take place in our city. Every participant & every dollar plays a role in creating this convention, even every ticket.

Starting March 1st we will hold the Cannabis Industries 1st EVER TEXT-A-THON!! This fundraiser is to raise awareness for the men & women STILL incarcerated and to encourage the breaking of stigmas associated with cannabis. The funds collected will go toward helping minority owned cannabis/hemp businesses as start-up capital. Each year the funds raised will be distributed & this is our kick off year for the #DiversifyCannabis capital fund!

We get to do this TOGETHER & that’s powerful.

Connecting and educating more business owners of color into the cannabis industry is important to our countries economic and social growth. Building your businesses portfolio & company networks to represent the same diverse country we live in, is a reachable goal and together we can achieve it. This convention is for ALL to come and connect.

Music artist & those in entertainment are also left out the loop of cannabis business science and education. For many years we have watched entertainers be humiliated in the news and made to look like criminals for cannabis consumption. This is the same stigma people of color have labeled on them and this convention is where we change those labels. The NCDAC is here to give entertainers a place to show themselves and their brands as businesses and allies in the cannabis industry. Companies should be looking to make those in the entertainment industry business allies that can help spread a brand. This is the convention that connects & a new connection is waiting for you!

We would like to ask for your support as we bring this to life for our 2nd year. If you know someone in the entertainment industry or other brands that would like to be a part of helping spread cannabis diversity awareness please spread the word. Thank you for reading this information and sharing it amongst your colleagues. We look forward to your sponsorship/support for this convention.

Below is a glace of the events that will take place during March 7-8 2020.

Scheduling, tickets and all event details go live January 10, 2020 Via Eventbrite & Facebook.

Please connect with us on social media!

Pre-Convention Associated events : Healing Energy Women’s Day Party Turning up the good energy & Tuning into our sexual health March 7, 2020 12:00pm-3:00pm

Location: Tillamook Station

Hosted by: Make & Mary Meet the plug V.I.P Dinner An exclusive dinner for those in the entertainment industry & those in cannabis to connect March 7, 2020 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Location: The Mansion

Host: Open for sponsorship

NCDAC Kick-Off Mansion Party A Kick-Off party you don’t want to miss! March 7, 2020 8:00pm – 2:00am

Location: The Mansion

Hosted by: Happy Munkey

Nation Cannabis Diversity Awareness The convention that connects!March 8, 2020 9:00am – 10:00pm

Location: The Redd on Salmon

Reddonsalmon.com V.I.P After Party A luxury ending to a great convention with the sexiest brands in cannabis March 8, 2020 10:00pm – 1:00am

Location: (Private)

Host: Open for Sponsorship

Exclusive Guy’s Night Out An exclusive atmosphere fit for a canna boss to network with other bosses and enjoy the view March 8, 2020 10:00pm – 1:00am

Location: (Private)

Host: Open for sponsorship

Click Our deck for more info on the NCDAC & how to participate!!

Click Sign-up here to be a vendor or sponsor.

Click Here to pay or contribute.

Thank You,

NCDAC TEAM~ Be A Part Of Social Change ~

