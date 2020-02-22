Natty Light Will Pay Off $1 Million Of Your Student Loans

latest student loan debt statistics show that more than 44 million Americans collectively owe $1.6 trillion of student loan debt. Student loan debt is now the second highest consumer debt category – behind mortgage debt and ahead of credit card debt.

To address the growing student loan debt issue, Natural Light is giving away $1 million this year to help 40 individuals – who will receive $25,000 each – pay off student loans faster.

How To Enter

You can enter for a chance to win part of the $1 million give-away. Here’s what you need to do:

Post a video to social media from now until March 29, 2020 with how you would celebrate paying off your student loans. Use the hashtags #NATTYSTORIES, #CONTEST and #2020

To enter, you must be at least 21 years old and have enrolled in an accredited college or university in the last 15 years. Here’s an extra benefit in addition to the contest: Natty Light also will pay you $100 if you allow Natty Light to rent your original college diploma, with a promise from Natty Light to return it to you in the exact same condition.

Other Ways To Pay Off Student Loans

There are many ways to pay off student loan debt. Here are a few places to start:

1. Student Loan Repayment: Consider income-driven repayment plans for your federal student loans if you’re having trouble paying each month.

2. Student Loan Forgiveness: Consider public service loan forgiveness, if you work for a qualifying public service employer.

3. Student Loan Refinancing: Consider student loan refinancing to lower your interest rate for your federal student loans, private student loans or both. Rates are incredibly cheap right now and start at only 1.89%.

This student loan refinancing calculator show how much you can save when you refinance student loans.

