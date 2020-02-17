Home Technology NBA 2K20: How To Get Kawhi Leonard’s Galaxy Opal, Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP MyTeam Card
Technology

NBA 2K20: How To Get Kawhi Leonard’s Galaxy Opal, Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP MyTeam Card

written by Forbes February 17, 2020
NBA 2K20: How To Get Kawhi Leonard’s Galaxy Opal, Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP MyTeam Card
NBA All Star Game Basketball

Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers holds up his NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award after … [+] the NBA All-Star basketball game Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Huh)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kawhi Leonard shot the lights out from three-point range in Chicago at Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game, and he’ll be the recipient of a killer new card in NBA 2K20’s MyTeam mode.

Leonard finished with 30 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and he shot 8-for-14 from beyond the arc to lead Team LeBron to the 157-155 victory.

The Los Angeles Clippers’ star earned the newly renamed Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP award for his performance in one of the most-exciting All-Star Games in history.

As has been the case since NBA 2K’s MyTeam mode hit its stride, the winner of the All-Star Game MVP gets a card in the mode. Leonard’s card will be released on Monday, and it will be available as a part of an All-Star Moments Pack.

The packs will almost certainly be available to grab using MyTeam points or Virtual Currency. As of Sunday night, the price wasn’t set, but it could be similar to the All-Star Flash Packs that were released on Friday.

Expect the Leonard card to be highly coveted and expensive on the Auction House. I’d figure as high as 400,000 MT during the first two days of availability.

There is already a Pink Diamond version of Leonard available in the mode, and because this one is being released later, it seems certain it’ll hit the Galaxy Opal level.

There could be more cards available in the pack after such a memorable All-Star Weekend. We still haven’t seen the “Thank You, Kobe” cards that were seemingly available through a locker code this weekend, but it seems no one was able to redeem them using the locker code. As we head into the second half of the NBA’s regular season, the MyTeam card selection has been kicked into overdrive.

There are now three new Galaxy Opal card (Leonard, Michael Jordan and Vince Carter), a Pink Diamond LeBron James, Aaron Gordon, and Buddy Hield, and Diamond versions of Derrick Jones Jr., Miles Bridges and Bam Adebayo.

If you’re looking to get into MyTeam, now might be a good time.

