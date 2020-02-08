Home Technology ‘NBA 2K20’ Roster Update: The Trade Deadline Deals Are In Place
‘NBA 2K20’ Roster Update: The Trade Deadline Deals Are In Place

written by Forbes February 8, 2020
‘NBA 2K20’ Roster Update: The Trade Deadline Deals Are In Place
The NBA Trade Deadline brought on several moves. The NBA 2K20 team worked quickly to make the in-game roster moves to ensure the simulation matches the real-life lineups.

Here is a look at all of the moves that were made in the latest update:

  • D’Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Jacob Evans to the Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Omari Spellman to the Minnesota Timberwolves
  • James Johnson to the Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Malik Beasley to the Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Juan Hernangomez to the Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Alec Burks to the Philadelphia 76ers
  • Glenn Robinson III to the Philadelphia 76ers
  • Robert Covington to the Houston Rockets
  • Bruno Caboclo to the Houston Rockets
  • Andrew Wiggins to the Golden St. Warriors
  • Shabazz Napier to the Washington Wizards
  • Jerome Robinson to the Washington Wizards
  • Jordan McRae to the Denver Nuggets
  • Skal Labissiere to the Atlanta Hawks
  • Dewayne Dedmon to the Atlanta Hawks
  • Derrick Walton Jr. to the Atlanta Hawks
  • Clint Capela to the Atlanta Hawks
  • Andre Iguodala to the Miami Heat
  • Jae Crowder to the Miami Heat
  • Solomon Hill to the Miami Heat
  • Alex Len to the Sacramento Kings
  • Jabari Parker to the Sacramento Kings
  • Marcus Morris to the Los Angeles Clippers
  • John Henson to the Detroit Pistons
  • Brandon Knight to the Detroit Pistons
  • Justise Winslow to the Memphis Grizzlies
  • Gorgui Dieng to the Memphis Grizzlies
  • Jordan Bell to the Memphis Grizzlies
  • Maurice Harkless to the New York Knicks
  • Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers
  • James Ennis to the Orlando Magic
  • Nene is a free agent
  • Isaiah Thomas is a free agent
  • Dion Waiters is a free agent

T’Wolves are the Most Interesting Team

Minnesota acquired a whopping six new players on Thursday. Most prominent of the new Wolves is D’Angelo Russell. He brings his 84 overall rating to the cyber Wolves to give the team a strong 1-2 punch with the 91-overall Karl-Anthony Towns.

With the additional of three-point gunner Malik Beasley, Minnesota might be an interesting team to take control of in a MyLeague using the Start Today feature.

Heat Get More Defensive

Miami is already known as one of the best defensive teams in the NBA and in NBA 2K, but with the acquisitions of former NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala and Jae Crowder, the team should be even stingier. Miami now has three players in the starting lineup ranked at least an 81 overall with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic.

Iguodala and Crowder strengthens the bench and it’s possible the former’s ratings could rise quickly if he plays well early.

Injury-Free Warriors Are Strong

The Golden State Warriors acquired Andrew Wiggins in the deal that landed Russell with Minnesota. Wiggins’ addition doesn’t do much for the current Warriors’ roster in 2K. However, with real-life injuries in place, it does give Golden State a promising injury-free option.

When and if Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson make it back, the Splash Brothers, Wiggins and Draymond Green sounds like an exciting nucleus for an NBA 2K and real-life team.

