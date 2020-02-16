NBA All-Star Game 2020 Odds: TV Schedule, Time, Stream, Rosters And Expert Picks

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the team captains for the NBA All-Star Game 2020 (Photo … [+] by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game is set to tip-off at 8 p.m. ET tonight, showcasing the best players in the league going head-to-head at the United Center in Chicago, an event that fans can catch on TNT. For the third year in a row, the teams have not been determined by conference affiliation, but rather via a draft of all the eligible All-Stars that was held between a pair of elected captains. Both LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo earned the captain’s distinction for the second year in a by being the leading vote-getters in their respective conference. The two superstars filled out their rosters from a pool of eight starters—selected by fans, media and fellow players—and 14 reserves selected by head coaches.

Oddsmakers are heavily favoring Team LeBron tonight, installing them as 6.5-point favorites for the contest. That line has shifted up 1.5 points after opening with at LeBron -5, largely due to an influx of public money on the Lakers superstar’s squad. As of Sunday afternoon, James and co. are responsible for 69% of all bets and 76% of the cash bet against the spread. When you look at the lineups, it’s hardly shocking that LeBron’s side is chalk for the contest, as it is laden with proven veteran stars. The team’s starters—Anthony Davis, James Harden, Luka Doncic and Kawhi Leonard in addition to James—make for a massive lineup, with no player standing below 6’5”. That contrasts with Team Giannis’ starting five, featuring Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, Trae Young and Kemba Walker in addition to the squad’s namesake, which has two players (Young and Walker) at 6’1” or under.

You can check out the full rosters for both teams in the table below, as well as find everything you need to know to watch or live stream tonight’s NBA All-Star Game 2020. Don’t forget to check out some relevant tweets and quotes, plus expert picks provided by pro handicapper Jon Price of SportsInformationTraders.com for both the outcome of the contest and the player he feels represents the best value to win the 2020 NBA All-Star Game MVP Award.

NBA All-Star Game 2020 Schedule

Date: Sunday, Feb. 16

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: WatchTNT

Odds: Team LeBron -6.5

Total: 306.5

*Devin Booker is replacing injured Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard.

NBA All-Star Game Odds

MVP Award

Anthony Davis: 4/1

LeBron James: 9/2

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 5/1

James Harden: 6/1

Luka Doncic: 9/1

Trae Young: 10/1

Kawhi Leonard: 14/1

Joel Embiid: 18/1

Jimmy Butler: 20/1

Kemba Walker: 20/1

Pascal Siakam: 20/1

Russell Westbrook: 20/1

Devin Booker: 25/1

Jayson Tatum: 25/1

Ben Simmons: 33/1

Donovan Mitchell: 33/1

Nikola Jokic: 33/1

Brandon Ingram: 40/1

Chris Paul: 40/1

Bam Adebayo: 50/1

Khris Middleton: 50/1

Kyle Lowry: 50/1

Domantas Sabonis: 66/1

Rudy Gobert: 66/1

Props

Most points scored by any player

Over 31.5

Under 31.5

Most assists recorded by any player

Over 10.5

Under 10.5

Most 3-point shots made by any player

Over 6.5

Under 6.5

Final Target Score

Over 140.5

Under 140.5

NBA All-Star Game 2020 Quotes

Via ASAP Sports

LeBron James was asked if he gained more respect for head coach Frank Vogel, who is overseeing both his All-Star Game squad and the Los Angeles Lakers, since he began playing for him last season:

I already respected Frank just from a competitive standpoint, and when I was in Miami competing versus the Indiana Pacers teams. You saw how they were always prepared. They were dedicated to their game plan. They were always ready for our matchups every time we played them. The battles we had versus those teams in Indiana. Didn’t need to have a level of respect because it was already there from the jump.

Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke about what it means to be leading a wave of international talent taking over the NBA:

I’m just trying to do my job. I try to play hard every day, try to stay humble, try to do whatever it takes to win. I hope other international players can see that and follow my footsteps, the way I followed other guys before me — Pau Gasol, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker, Toni Kukoc, all of those guys.

Anthony Davis talked about heading back to his hometown of Chicago to play in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game:

It’s been great. Glad to be back home, spend time with my family, my friends. It’s going to be a great weekend. Trying to stay warm. But to get back here and play in front of the fans in a place where I grew up, in a place where I had my first like big-time game, the McDonald’s game at UC. So it’s been very exciting to be back and get a chance to relive some of them high school memories that I had here in Chicago.

Devin Booker revealed his thoughts on being named to his first All-Star Game in wake of Damian Lillard’s injury after the Phoenix Suns star was initially considered a massive snub from the game:

I’m feeling good. Obviously, this is a big moment for me and my family, the whole Phoenix Suns organization and all my fans, everybody that supports me. So I’m happy to be here. I’m taking it all in. This is a very exciting time. It was always my dream to play on Sunday, and now I made it happen.

Trae Young isn’t worried about any criticisms he gets from putting up big numbers for the Atlanta Hawks:

Yeah, that’s going to come. Regardless of how well I’m doing, I mean, you talk about a lot of critics, I still had a lot of votes from a lot of fans around here to get into this game. So I know there’s going to be a lot of people that have doubt, or like you say, there’s a lot of critics out here, but I still have a lot of people pulling for me and have a lot of fans. So that’s something that I don’t take for granted.

NBA All-Star Game 2020 Tweets

SportsCenter tweeted a clip of Damian Lillard saying he did his best to convince Devin Booker to accept the league’s offer to play in the All-Star Game as an injury replacement.

NBA History reminded everyone of who won the All-Star Game MVP award the last time it was held in Chicago:

Covers showed how the betting line for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game has moved since it first went on the board:

Front Office Sports posted a clip of NBA Commissioner Adam Silver revealing that the All-Star Game MVP trophy has been renamed to honor Kobe Bryant:

Arash Markazi found that the All-Star Game will air commercial free during the fourth quarter, which has also had its rules changed in memory of Kobe:

NBA All-Star Game 2020 Predictions

Against The Spread Pick: Team LeBron -6.5

Most Valuable Player Pick: Devin Booker (+2500)

Prop Pick: Most Assists Recorded By Single Player (OVER 10.5)

