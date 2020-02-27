NBC’s Peacock Service Signs Deal With A+E Networks

. (Photo by Mustafa Murat Kaynak/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s late entry into the streaming wars, today announced it had signed a licensing deal with A+E Networks to provide subscribers access to hundreds of A&E and History network hours of shows such as Pawn Stars, Ancient Aliens, and Cold Case Files.

Like other media companies, NBCUniversal is hoping to attract streaming viewers to its service by offering a combination of old favorites and original programming. Peacock will feature classic NBC shows such as 30 Rock, Parks & Recreation and Will & Grace along with movies from Universal Studios. The service also is reviving Saved By The Bell, a sitcom that went off the air in 1993.

“We are excited to make some of A+E Networks’ most popular shows available on Peacock later this year,” said Frances Manfredi, President, Content Acquisition and Strategy, Peacock, and NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises. “In addition to the strong portfolio of NBCUniversal programming available on Peacock, we continue to aggregate content from other networks and studios, like A&E and HISTORY, that maximizes the breadth and depth of choice for our customers.”

Unlike its rivals, NBC is offering both a free ad-supported streaming service and two subscription plans. It is due to launch in April for Comcast video customers with Xfinity X1 and Internet-only customers with Xfinity Flex. It debuts nationally in July.

Whether Peacock will be able to strut its stuff remains to be seen in the increasingly competitive market.

AT&T’s WarnerMedia reportedly outbid Netflix for the rights to Friends, one of NBC’s biggest hits, by around $500 million. The sitcom will be available on the HBO Max, which debuts in May.

CBS All Access and Showtime OTT have attracted a combined 11 million subscribers thanks to the success of Picard, the latest addition to the Star Trek franchise. Parent company ViacomCBS expects the services to grow to 25 million subscribers by 2022.

Walt Disney’s Disney + service, which debuted last year. At its current growth rate, Disney could hit its 2024 target of 60 million to 90 million customers, two years early, according to Wedbush Analyst Daniel Ives.

