Nearly 300 Million Children Are Being Kept Out Of School Due To The Coronavirus [Infographic]

COVID-19 has continued to spread and close to 100,000 people are now infected with the virus across the world (as of March 05 at 11:00 CET). Many countries have introduced extraordinary measures to contain it with Italy a notable example. It remains the epicenter of Europe’s COVID-19 outbreak with more than 3,000 confirmed cases along with over 100 deaths. In response, the Italian authorities have announced several measures, such as all sporting events taking place behind closed doors for at least the next month. They have also announced that schools and universities will remain closed until March 15.

Italy is just one of 13 countries that have ordered nationwide school closures due to the coronavirus and the total number of children impacted stood at 290.5 million on March 04. The data comes from UNESCO who state that localized school closures have occurred in a further nine countries with another 180 million children potentially at risk. The data refers to pre-primary, primary, lower-secondary, and upper-secondary levels of education. Given its massive population, China has by far the most children out of school – 233 million. Japan currently has 331 confirmed COVID-19 cases and it is keeping some 16.5 million kids out of the classroom. Iran is also dealing with a major outbreak and its school closures are impacting 14.6 million students. In Italy, the total affected stands at some 9 million.

According to UNESCO, school closures have a number of adverse consequences such as interrupted learning which results in children and youth being deprived of opportunities for growth and development. Closures also result in parents missing work and a knock-on effect on economic costs while the strain on schools that stay open increases significantly. Digital learning portals can of course alleviate some of those consequences but access to such platforms does not exist everywhere, especially in poorer parts of the world that lack access to technology or a good internet connection.

*Click below to enlarge (charted by Statista)

Number of children impacted by country-wie school closures due to the coronavirus