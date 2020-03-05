Home Business Nearly 300 Million Children Are Being Kept Out Of School Due To The Coronavirus [Infographic]
Business

Nearly 300 Million Children Are Being Kept Out Of School Due To The Coronavirus [Infographic]

written by Forbes March 5, 2020
Nearly 300 Million Children Are Being Kept Out Of School Due To The Coronavirus [Infographic]

COVID-19 has continued to spread and close to 100,000 people are now infected with the virus across the world (as of March 05 at 11:00 CET). Many countries have introduced extraordinary measures to contain it with Italy a notable example. It remains the epicenter of Europe’s COVID-19 outbreak with more than 3,000 confirmed cases along with over 100 deaths. In response, the Italian authorities have announced several measures, such as all sporting events taking place behind closed doors for at least the next month. They have also announced that schools and universities will remain closed until March 15.

Italy is just one of 13 countries that have ordered nationwide school closures due to the coronavirus and the total number of children impacted stood at 290.5 million on March 04. The data comes from UNESCO who state that localized school closures have occurred in a further nine countries with another 180 million children potentially at risk. The data refers to pre-primary, primary, lower-secondary, and upper-secondary levels of education. Given its massive population, China has by far the most children out of school – 233 million. Japan currently has 331 confirmed COVID-19 cases and it is keeping some 16.5 million kids out of the classroom. Iran is also dealing with a major outbreak and its school closures are impacting 14.6 million students. In Italy, the total affected stands at some 9 million.

According to UNESCO, school closures have a number of adverse consequences such as interrupted learning which results in children and youth being deprived of opportunities for growth and development. Closures also result in parents missing work and a knock-on effect on economic costs while the strain on schools that stay open increases significantly. Digital learning portals can of course alleviate some of those consequences but access to such platforms does not exist everywhere, especially in poorer parts of the world that lack access to technology or a good internet connection.

*Click below to enlarge (charted by Statista)

The Coronavirus Is Keeping Millions Of Kids Out of School

Number of children impacted by country-wie school closures due to the coronavirus

Statista Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

‘Parasite’ Wins Best International Feature Film At The...

February 10, 2020

Why Obamacare Supporters Should Favor the Trump Administration’s...

February 12, 2020

Drinking Rosé Wine On A ‘Luxury Yacht’ In...

January 2, 2020

Liberty Media Reveals Stalled Talks Over F1 Acquisitions

December 14, 2019

Trump’s Economic Scorecard: 3 Years In Office

February 10, 2020

How To Eat Oysters And What To Drink...

December 24, 2019

Unstable Mineral Supply Threatens Electric Car, Green Projects,...

January 3, 2020

Can Qualcomm See Sustainable Revenue Growth, Despite A...

December 24, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain Coach Thomas Tuchel Speaks On Tactical...

February 18, 2020

Apple Cyber Monday 2019: AirPods Pro, iPad, iPhone,...

December 1, 2019

Leave a Comment