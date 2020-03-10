Nebraska First To Launch Program To Help Student Athletes Maximize The Value Of Their Individual Brands

(Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The University of Nebraska announced today it is partnering with Opendorse, a social publishing platform, to launch the first-ever program designed to help individual student athletes build their personal brands. The program, being called Ready Now, will provide all 650-plus Nebraska the opportunity to improve their personal brands on social media so they can maximize their earning potential once NIL legislation is ultimately enacted.

Opendorse currently works with more than 10,000 athletes around the world to publish content from partners including the PGA Tour, NHL, NFLPA, MLBPA, WNBPA, LPGA, over 100 professional and collegiate sports teams and hundreds of brands, such as Pepsi, Procter & Gamble and EA Sports. The company was founded by Nebraska football alumni Blake Lawrence and Adi Kunalic, making this first-of-its-kind partnership with University of Nebraska an easy match.

“We’ve been preparing for this moment for over seven years,” said Lawrence, Opendorse’s CEO. “Coach Frost and the Nebraska athletic administration understand the time is here to empower student-athletes to prepare their individual brands for future success.

“The Ready Now Program is here to help Nebraska student-athletes maximize the value of their brand with tools and services that have been proven at the highest levels of sports. As change inevitably comes, Opendorse is prepared to comply at scale–adapting our technology to ensure compliance just as we have for partners at dozens of players associations, leagues, and governing bodies.”

The Ready Now program will offer each student athlete a current valuation of their brand, review and flag content that could have a negative impact on their brand and provide further insights to increase their value. The program will provide ongoing education for student athletes and provide them with performance benchmarks, content calendars and social media strategy sessions.

Lawrence says they’ll start by looking at the health of each student athlete’s social media channels, asking questions like: Is your handle easy to find? Is your recent content appropriate or is clean-up needed? What content best engages your audiences and leads to follower growth?

“In our work at the professional level, we know what marketers look for when partnering with athletes in NIL-related marketing campaigns,” said Lawrence. “Ten years ago, the selection process was based on relationships with agents or marketers would select athletes based on a gut-feel. Today, every professional athlete endorsement starts with an analysis of the athlete’s digital presence, and we expect the same to be true with student-athletes. “

Opendorse tracks and analyzes the social media posts of tens of thousands of athletes across the world, using proprietary technology to track the social media trends and the impact on the market rate of professional athlete endorsements.

“We use this same data to assess the current value of student-athlete’s brand based on years of historical marketplace data, and develop a personalized plan to build that value throughout their time on campus. Each Nebraska student-athlete will receive continuous guidance with the Ready Now program, receive hands-on education and taking action to maximize the value of their name, image, and likeness.”

Lawrence says social media is the obvious place for student athletes to start as NIL legislation is enacted.

“We believe the most immediate and significant opportunity with name, image and likeness monetization for student-athletes is through social media,” said Lawrence. “Social is measurable, transparent, and with the right technology partner, opportunities will not distract from the academic and athletic experience of student-athletes.”

“Social media monetization puts more power in the student-athlete’s hands. It levels the playing field, as any athlete— from Heisman contenders to walk-ons—can build an audience that sponsors or advertisers value,” Lawrence continued. “It may be easier for superstars, but every athlete will have the opportunity to leverage free, widely accessible technology platforms to grow and monetize their NIL.”

“We believe social media is at the core of this next frontier for player development,” Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost said. “There’s an opportunity for our players that transcends compensation today – we as coaches and leaders can provide our student-athletes the tools to maximize their future value while they’re competing for the University of Nebraska.

“Regardless of what change comes in NIL legislation, we want every Nebraska athlete to be prepared with the blueprint for success beyond the field. With Ready Now and the unrivaled passion of the Husker fanbase, I believe a current student-athlete’s brand can be considerably more valuable at Nebraska.”

Some experts have opined that an athletic department getting involved with how student athletes approach their NIL rights could open the department up to Title IX issues, such as claims that one sport is marketed differently than another sport. Asked if Nebraska considered the potential implications of launching this program, senior deputy athletic director for external operations Garrett Klassy says they were ready to move forward while NIL issues are still being sorted out.

“Partnering with Opendorse on this groundbreaking program is designed to allow Nebraska student-athletes to position and brand themselves in a positive way on social media platforms,” said Klassy. “As our student-athletes build their individual brands it could be beneficial to them at some point in terms of NIL-related opportunities. But there are many details and issues related to NIL that will need to be sorted out as discussion and legislation evolves. This program is more about providing Nebraska student-athletes a resource that will help them as they move into whatever professional field they choose.”

“It was important to our Athletic Director Bill Moos and our athletic department that we offered this opportunity to all student-athletes in each of our 24 varsity sports,” said Klassy.

The Nebraska volleyball program has led the nation in attendance for the past seven years, so Nebraska is a school where the conversation around marketability of student athletes goes far behind football and basketball.

“I applaud our athletic administration for implementing this program for all student-athletes, not just those in football or men’s basketball,” Nebraska Head Volleyball Coach John Cook said. “Nebraska is one of only a few schools where a young woman has a great opportunity to build her brand locally, regionally and nationally while competing in college athletics. This partnership is the latest example of the University of Nebraska’s commitment to provide student-athletes with all the needed resources to maximize their time in Lincoln.”

Asked about the marketability of student athletes relative to professional athletes, Lawrence said it can vary greatly but that there are lots of opportunities out there. He believes the monetization market will be focused heavily on local or regional opportunities.

“For every Zion and Joe Burrow, you have thousands without national name recognition. While most will not be national names, organizations in local markets stand to provide real opportunity and receive significant value by partnering with regional and local student-athletes upon changes to NIL regulation.”

One concern that has been raised by college athletics administrators is that local and regional businesses might have less money to spend with athletic departments if they’re partnering with student athletes. Asked if Nebraska shares these concerns, Klassy said, “No concern. We have the most passionate fan base and sponsors in the country and we fully expect them to continue to support Nebraska if NIL legislation changes.”

Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg is completing his first season at Nebraska, but he was at the NBA level playing, coaching and in the front office for 19 years. He sees the new NIL era as a positive for both college athletics and for the student athletes as individuals.

“One of the reasons the NBA is so popular today is the work that players have done in building and marketing their personal brands,” said Hoiberg. “I witnessed that first hand during my time in the league. This is a great resource that the University of Nebraska is providing for its student-athletes. The earlier we can help our young men and women understand the value of their personal brand, the better positioned they will be for whatever professional path they choose.”

