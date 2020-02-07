Home Technology Need To Cleanse Your Instagram Feed? New Feature Will Help
written by Forbes February 7, 2020
A new Instagram feature announced Thursday will help you reorganize your feed based on who you see … [+] the most and who you least interact with.

Getty Images

Recently, Instagram has been targeted for their negative impacts to mental health, but a new feature from the Facebook-owned social media platform could kind of tailor a user’s feed to only show accounts that make them happy, rather than envious.

On Thursday, Instagram announced the release of the “least interacted with” and “most shown in feed” lists, which will allow users to tailor their following list.

Don’t like an account you’re most shown? Delete by unfollowing the account (be honest, will you really miss it?). Want to see more of a certain account? Interact with it more (comment, like, share) when it does show up in your feed and Instagram’s algorithm will show it to you more.

But the feature doesn’t allow users to actively move someone from the “least interacted with” list to the “most shown in feed” list.

Source

